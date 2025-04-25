Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops are now available with RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 GPUs

Alienware has just launched RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 configurations of its new Area-51 gaming laptops, with three flavors to choose from on the shelves now. The two GPUs join the RTX 5080 model that originally launched last month, with the former bringing the base price of the 16-incher down to $3,099.99.

These machines are primed to take on some of the best gaming laptops with the latest Intel and Nvidia components and flagship Alienware cooling tech. While that classic CherryMX mechanical keyboard is only available on top-line RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 configurations, the entire suite features the brand's new Cryo-Chamber airflow system.

Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop | From $3,099.99 at Dell

The Alienware 16 Area-51 now starts from $3,099.99 with an RTX 5070 Ti graphics card under the hood, scaling up to $3,849.99 for an RTX 5090 configuration. It looks like you can only drop your storage down to 1TB on the RTX 5080 model, though. Buy it if: ✅ You want a more portable machine

✅ You need bags of RAM

✅ You don't need the biggest screen Don't buy it if: ❌ You always keep your laptop at home

Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop | From $3,299.99 at Dell

The Alienware 18 Area-51 is now available for $3,299.99 in its RTX 5070 Ti flavor (that's with a 2TB SSD, there's no option for smaller storage sizes on this or the RTX 5090 model). Ticking things up to 11 forces you to also grab the CherryMX mechanical keyboard and 64GB RAM, which bumps the final RTX 5090 price up to $4,049.99. Buy it if: ✅ You keep your laptop on your desk

✅ You want as much power as you can get

✅ You have space for a larger screen Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to travel with your laptop

This isn't the first time we've seen Area-51 gaming laptops on the shelves. The original models strived to bring an element of upgradeability to the best Alienware laptops available, though ultimately proved too restrictive in their list of compatible components. This time around the brand has chosen to focus on raw power.

RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops can run at up to 175W TGP, beating the 2025 Razer Blade 16's 160W and matching that of the 2025 Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (the most powerful gaming laptop I've tested to date).

That could get toasty, and Alienware is known for its particularly loud fans. The brand has added a new Cyro-Chamber cooling system to the series, raising the laptop further off the surface to increase airflow while increasing the fan size by 32%. Alienware claims its new system is up to 15% quieter with a 37% improvement in airflow.

(Image credit: Dell)

The new RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 configurations of both the Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 are now available to buy via Dell's own site. There are some quirks to configurations, though, with 1TB storage options only available on the RTX 5080 model and an automatic jump to the CherryMX mechanical keyboard on the RTX 5090 version.

If you're after something a little cheaper, the Alienware M16 R2 and Alienware M18 R2 are regularly on sale for far less as well.

