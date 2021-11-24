Amazon sets new price records with early Black Friday AirPods deals

Early Black Friday AirPods deals have hit the ground running at Amazon this year, with a return to the best price we've ever seen on the AirPods 3 and a brand new record low discount on the AirPods Pro.

The latter offer can send you home with a pair of Apple's premium ANC buds for just $159.99 (was $249) - that discount not only leaves us with a record low price on the MagSafe charging version, but it also beats previous savings on the 2019 model as well.

However, if you're after the third generation buds in this week's early Black Friday AirPods deals you'll also find a similar $154.99 sales price (was $179.99) up for grabs. Courtesy of a $25 discount at Amazon, this deal was first spotted earlier this week. However it quickly ran out of stock, which means you'll want to move quickly here as well.

You'll find all of Amazon's latest early Black Friday AirPods deals just below, but if you're looking for something to pair your new buds with, take a look at the best Black Friday iPad deals we've spotted today as well.

Today's best early Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Amazon just dropped the price of the new MagSafe AirPods Pro down to a stunning $159.99. That's a lower price than the previous generation ever reached, but you'll have to be quick - this offer may well run out shortly.



Apple AirPods 3 | $179.99 Apple AirPods 3 | $179.99 $154.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This was the first major discount on the AirPods 3 in this year's Black Friday AirPods deals, but it sold out quickly. We're expecting the same $25 discount to appear later on during the sales though, so stay tuned.



More of today's best AirPods deals

If the offers above aren't quite suiting, you'll find plenty more AirPods deals from around the web just below.

More of today's best Black Friday deals

We're also bringing you all the best Black Friday laptop deals if you're refreshing your whole gadget ecosystem, as well as the best Black Friday gaming headset deals if you're looking for more audio options. However, we'd also recommend keeping an eye on our roundup of all the best Black Friday gaming deals for discounts across the web.