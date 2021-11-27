All the best Black Friday gaming deals still available this weekend

Black Friday gaming deals may have officially ended, but we're still seeing some of the biggest discounts live on the shelves right now. Whether you're on the hunt for some last minute savings on games or scouting out the very last discounts on controllers and accessories, there's plenty of offers available this weekend.

Late Black Friday PS5 deals can save you $50 on the new Samsung 980 PRO heatsink SSD (now $199.99, was $249.99 at Amazon), and we're still seeing this stunning $39.99 sales price on a 12 month PS Plus membership at Best Buy as well. That's a rare $20 discount on Sony's pricey subscription service.

Over in Nintendo's corner, though, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are still rolling strong, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild down to $35 at Walmart, and the Pro controller down to just $52 (was $69.99) as well. We usually see this premium gamepad at $59.99, so you're saving an extra $6 here today.

If you're looking for something a little heavier, though, you'll find a range of Black Friday gaming laptop deals still on the shelves. Newegg has an impressive $1,049 sales price on this RTX 3060 MSI GF65 rig, just be sure to claim the $100 rebate for the full savings down from that $1,299 MSRP.

You'll find all the best Black Friday gaming deals still available right now just below. For more savings, be sure to check out the Cyber Monday gaming deals kicking off soon.

The best Black Friday gaming deals still available now

Black Friday PS5 deals still available now

Samsung 980 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink | 1TB | $250 Samsung 980 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink | 1TB | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the deal a lot of folks would have been looking for: save a chunk of the wild Samsung 980 Pro SSD that has its brand-new heatsink! This will not hang around for long.



PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - We haven't seen too many discounts on PS Plus since the price hike earlier this year. However, Best Buy can save you $20 on a 12-month membership right now. That's excellent news for anyone looking to top up their subscription or test the service this week.



Deathloop | $59.99 Deathloop | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Deathloop is enjoying a range of discounts in the Black Friday PS5 deals, but you can pick up the standard edition for just $29.99 at Best Buy right now. That's a stunning $30 discount on the heavy hitter, so if you've been curious about this time loop shooter, there's plenty of value in this price tag.



Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - This is one of our favorite headsets for PlayStation 5 and our pick for PS5 headset of the year thanks to excellent audio quality powered by 60mm drivers, so getting a big ol' discount like this ahead of the Black Friday gaming deals isn't an opportunity to be missed.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $25 - There's an excellent $30 discount on this PS5 edition of Far Cry 6, leaving us with the lowest price we've ever seen on the October release. If you've been waiting for that $60 MSRP to drop a little, then, this is an excellent offer.



WD BLACK P10 | 5TB | $150 WD BLACK P10 | 5TB | $150 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Another quality HDD option, this time for WD's BLACK range of quality storage solutions. You're getting a whopping 5TB too, which is ludicrously big. It's also robust as heck, and nearly at its lowest ever price. A great option.



Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals still available

Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Some of the latest first party Nintendo Switch games are $20 off at Best Buy right now - including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario: Origami King, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Mario Maker 2. That means there's some serious value to be found if you're quick, especially if you're looking to stock up your library with some classics.



$59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $35 at Walmart

Save $25 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild rarely drops down below $40, which makes this $25 discount at Walmart well worth a look today. This is a must-have title for anyone picking up a Switch this holiday season.



Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $52.55 at Walmart

Save $17.45 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is back down to $52.55 at Walmart right now. That's a sales price this gamepad has returned to a couple of times throughout the year, but there's no guarantees it will be cheaper during later sales.



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Walmart previously had Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit down to $50, but that offer has now ended. Your next best bet is to head to Best Buy, where you'll find it still available for $59.99 - that remains an excellent sales price though.



Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $54 at Amazon

Save $25 - You're saving $25 on Ring Fit Adventure here, an additional $5 over previous Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. In fact, we haven't even seen $20 off the at-home workout game in a few months, making this offer particularly impressive.



Black Friday Xbox Series X deals still available

Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft

Microsoft has launched its own official Black Friday Xbox Series X deals this week, with up to 67% off a range of digital titles. You'll find everything from Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy to Forza listed in here, with plenty of additional savings for Game Pass members.



Razer Wolverine V2 controller | $99.99 Razer Wolverine V2 controller | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Razer Wolverine V2 controller has dropped down to a record low $69.99 position at Amazon this week. That means there's never been a better time to up your game with a remappable set of buttons and hair trigger bumpers.



Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Guardians of the Galaxy is currently half price in Best Buy's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. That's a stunning result considering this is such a recent release and has been avoiding price cuts in the few weeks it's been on the market.



Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $159.99 Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Not only is this a record low price on the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller, but Best Buy is also offering its price guarantee here. That means that if there are further discounts on the gamepad, Best Buy will refund its members the difference.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the lowest price going on Far Cry 6 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One in its latest early Black Friday deals. That's excellent if you've been holding off on the latest release in hopes of a future discount.



Black Friday PC gaming deals still available

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% wired gaming keyboard | $119.99 Razer Huntsman Mini 60% wired gaming keyboard | $119.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're after a smaller form factor, there's an excellent $40 discount on this Razer Huntsman Mini. That means you're getting that classic Razer quality without the heft that some of the full-sized keyboards can pack - and all at a great price too.



iBuyPower Slate Mono | $900 iBuyPower Slate Mono | $900 $799.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - As far as cheap gaming PCs go, the Slate Mono gets a lot right with respectable specs and a fairly good GPU at the helm here. Just be sure to upgrade the storage if you can. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD.

Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 42% - The BlackShark V2 from Razer ranks as one of the best headsets from the manufacturer in years, and the X edition is a slightly more affordable alternative that doesn't compromise on quality. This price drop is a steal, so don't miss it.



MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 laptop | $1,299 MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 laptop | $1,299 $1,049 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $250 - There's a $150 saving on Newegg's site, but you can also claim a $100 rebate, bringing this i7-10750H, RTX 3060 MSI gaming laptop down to just $1,049. Previous early Black Friday gaming laptop deals had this model at $1,099, so you're saving an extra $50 here.



LG 27GL850-B | $500 LG 27GL850-B | $500 $346.99 at Amazon

Save $153 - We've never seen this particular LG QHD gaming monitor as cheap as this before, meaning it's exceptional value for money with its fast IPS screen and bright display. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.

We're also looking ahead to all the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals and Cyber Monday PS5 deals heading our way over the next few days. However, you'll find plenty more Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals on the shelves shortly as well.