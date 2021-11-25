All the best Black Friday gaming deals live right now

Black Friday gaming deals will officially kick off at midnight tonight, but we're already seeing a massive range of discounts hitting the shelves right now. With retailers launching early sales at the top of the week, there's plenty of choice on the digital aisles today, with some record low prices to top it all off.

Black Friday PS5 deals can send you home with a 12 month PS Plus subscription for just $39.99 (was $59.99) right now, and we're also seeing some stunning discounts on the latest and greatest games as well (Deathloop is down to $29.99 at Best Buy and Back 4 Blood is at $25 at Amazon). There's plenty more where that came from, though, especially if you're after super low prices on blockbuster titles.

Meanwhile, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are hitting some record low prices on some of the most popular peripherals on the market - Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is down to $50 at Walmart, for example. That's not all, though, because we're also seeing $20 off some of the biggest first party releases at Best Buy as well.

This year's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals are also hitting Game Pass Ultimate particularly hard right now, with a return to a record low $24.99 sales price (was $44.99) at Amazon. However, if you're after another of the year's hottest holiday items, it's worth taking note of Best Buy and Amazon's latest Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals. You can claim a $50 gift card with the purchase of a headset at Best Buy, or grab $50 in Amazon credit instead.

We're rounding up all the early Black Friday gaming deals you can already get your hands on.

The best early Black Friday gaming deals available now

Early Black Friday PS5 deals

Back 4 Blood (PS5) | $59.99 Back 4 Blood (PS5) | $59.99 $25 at Amazon

Save 58% - Miss the good old days of Left 4 Dead? Sam here, which is why it's great to see Back 4 Blood out and able to scratch that itch. It's a blast with friends and is a fun bit of zombie-slaying madness that can now be yours for an absolute bargain!



Deathloop | $59.99 Deathloop | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You can save $30 on the standard edition of Deathloop right now, leaving us with a $29.99 sales price at Best Buy. That's a stunning discount on the heavy hitter, so if you've been curious about this time loop shooter, there's plenty of value in this price tag.



PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - PS Plus discounts don't come around too often, especially since the price hike earlier this year. However, Best Buy can save you $20 on a 12 month membership right now. That's excellent news for anyone looking to top up their subscription or test the service this week.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - Far Cry 6 is $25 off at Amazon right now, leaving us with the lowest price we've ever seen on the October release. If you've been waiting for that $60 MSRP to drop a little, then, this is an excellent offer.



WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD | $230 WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD | $230 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - The WD Black SN850 is one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market, and Best Buy has just dropped the price down to a record low $149.99. That's particularly impressive considering we haven't seen this stick go below $160 in previous sales. Anyone looking to upgrade their PS5's internal storage should take note of this offer.



Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink | $249.99 Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is one of the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals we've seen so far. You can grab the Samsung 980 Pro with a heatsink for just $199.99 at Amazon right now - a stunning price considering this heatsink model has only been on the shelves for a few weeks.



Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $35 at Walmart

Save $25 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild rarely drops down below $40, and while other retailers have this must-have at $39.99, Walmart has gone one step further with an excellent $35 sales price.



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Super Mario 3D World has spent some considerable time on the shelves now, but this particular title is still resistant to discounts. This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the 3D platformer, with a $10 discount that's only appeared a couple of times over the year.



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 $50 at Walmart

Save $50 - Other retailers have this Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit set at $59.99 on sale, but Walmart can save you an additional $10 right now. That's excellent news considering this peripheral hasn't seen too many discounts in recent months. Linked here is the Mario version, but you'll also find the Luigi model at the same price.



Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $54 at Amazon

Save $25 - You're saving $25 on Ring Fit Adventure here - an additional $5 over previous Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. In fact, we haven't even seen $20 off the at-home workout game in a few months, making this offer particularly impressive.



Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $59 at Walmart

Save $10 - We've been seeing the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at this price for a few weeks now, but it's likely this will be the best price we'll see this year. We've never seen the Pro Controller cheaper, and it's been on sale throughout most of the year so far.



Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy

Check for stock - This Nintendo Switch bundle hit Best Buy's shelves earlier this week, but quickly sold out. We'd recommend checking back every so often though, as it may return. Also previously available at Walmart



Early Black Friday Xbox deals

Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft

Microsoft has launched its own official Black Friday Xbox Series X deals this week, with up to 67% off a range of digital titles. You'll find everything from Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy to Forza listed in here, with plenty of additional savings for Game Pass members.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate three months | $44.99 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate three months | $44.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just $24.99 at Amazon today. That means you can play unlimited titles from a massive range of franchises, brands, and publishers all for just under $25.



Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You can save 50% on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Best Buy right now. That's a stunning result considering this is such a recent release and has been avoiding price cuts in the few weeks it's been on the market.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Walmart

Save $15 - Far Cry 6 is back down to $35 at Walmart this weekend, after briefly jumping back up to $49.99 earlier this week. That's excellent if you've been holding off on the latest release in hopes of a future discount.



Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $159.99 Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - This is a record low price on the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller, offering excellent value at just $99.99. If you've been waiting to grab a turbo charged gamepad, then, now's the time to take the leap.



Early Black Friday PC gaming deals

Oculus Quest 2 | $50 gift card | $299.99 at Amazon Oculus Quest 2 | $50 gift card | $299.99 at Amazon

This is likely the closest we'll get to a straight discount in this year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals. Amazon is offering a $50 gift card with every Oculus Quest 2 purchase right now - that's an excellent offer, essentially putting the VR headset at just $249.99. This offer is also available at Best Buy



Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard | $139.99 Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard | $139.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard is available for $50 off at Best Buy right now, dropping this premium deck down to just $89.99. That's an excellent price for Razer's click green switches and high quality build design.



Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse with charging dock | $169.99 Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse with charging dock | $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you're after a premium pointer, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is down to just $99.99 with the fancy charging dock packed in. That's a record low price already, but if you want to go even cheaper you can drop the dock and pick up the mouse by itself for $79.99.



Logitech G Pro X wired gaming headset | $129.99 Logitech G Pro X wired gaming headset | $129.99 $94.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - The Logitech G Pro X headset has dropped just below $100 in Best Buy's early Black Friday gaming headset deals. While a more affordable version of Logitech's powerful G Pro headset, this is still excellent value at $94.99.



Asus Tuf Gaming | $320 Asus Tuf Gaming | $320 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - It's not everyday that you find a 165Hz gaming monitor at 27-inches for under $200, but that's exactly what Best Buy is offering in its early Black Friday gaming deals today. You're saving $120 here, with plenty of value packed into the resulting $199.99 cost.



MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The MSI GF65 is back down to just $849.99 at Best Buy right now. We previously saw this price on the RTX 3060 configuration earlier this month, but it was snapped up pretty quickly. That means you'll need to get in there fast to take advantage of such a heavy discount on an i5 / 512GB SSD machine.



We're rounding up plenty more Black Friday gaming deals throughout the whole week. We'd recommend you keep a close eye on Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and Black Friday gaming laptop deals for more savings over the next few days.