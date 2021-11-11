AirPods deals return to record low prices ahead of Black Friday

While Black Friday AirPods deals are just weeks away, Amazon has dropped the price of the second generation buds down to a record low $89 today. That's from a previous sales price of $119 that has been stalling AirPods deals for a few months now. We certainly wouldn't wait long to take advantage of this offer, though, we've already seen stock flipping in and out this morning and units are sure to move fast.

We've only seen AirPods sales landing at this sub-$100 position a handful of times, only hitting $89 during last year's Black Friday AirPods deals. That means we're well and truly into the Holiday discounts now, and there hasn't been a better time to take the plunge this year.

Of course, if you're after something a little more powerful, the new MagSafe charging AirPods Pros are available for $189.99 right now. That's a $60 discount from the $249.99 MSRP they launched at last month. While not quite as cheap as some of the most impressive AirPods deals of the previous model, you're certainly getting excellent value here overall.

We're rounding up both of these AirPods deals just below, but if you're after more Apple savings it's worth checking out this year's early Black Friday iPad deals as well.

Today's best early Black Friday AirPods deals

AirPods second generation (2019) | $159 AirPods second generation (2019) | $159 $89 at Amazon

Save $40 - The second generation AirPods are back down to a record low price that we haven't seen since last year's Black Friday AirPods deals. At just $89 these are incredible value, but you might have to be quick to get in there before they run out of stock.



AirPods Pro (2021) | $249 AirPods Pro (2021) | $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - AirPods Pro now have MagSafe charging (and returned to their previous $249.99 MSRP). However, Amazon has carved some early discounts into this latest release already, with an excellent $60 saving this week. The resulting $189.99 cost is around the regular sales price of the previous model, which is impressive considering this new iteration only launched last month.



