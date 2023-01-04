Marvel brings back another WandaVision actor for Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Upcoming Marvel show Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added a familiar WandaVision actor to its ever-growing cast.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), sitcom legend Debra Jo Rupp (That ‘70s Show) will be part of Disney Plus’ Agatha series. Rupp had previously played Westview resident Mrs. Hart in five episodes of WandaVision, most notably in its I Love Lucy-inspired premiere – and she will likely reprise her role here.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos was already shaping up to be a WandaVision reunion-of-sorts. Emma Caulfield Ford is reportedly back as Dottie alongside Kathryn Hahn’s bewitching Agatha Harkness. The rest of the cast currently consists of Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Maria Dizzia, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone.

Story details for Agatha: Coven of Chaos are still firmly under wraps. The series, lined up for a Winter 2023 release, could follow up from the events of WandaVision, which ultimately saw Agatha ‘trapped’ in her Agnes persona by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Olsen’s Chaos Magic user is presumed dead after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for Marvel. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off the box office side of the MCU, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels to follow later in the year.

Over on Disney Plus, Agatha: Coven of Chaos joins a stacked schedule that includes the Skrull-heavy Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, Echo, and a full Ironheart series after Riri Williams’ debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For more on the MCU’s upcoming plans, check out our complete guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.