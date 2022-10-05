WandaVision actor confirms MCU return in Agatha Harkness spin-off

WandaVision actor Emma Caulfield Ford is officially returning to the MCU. In an interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), she confirmed that she has a role in the upcoming Disney Plus spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Nothing much is known about the series just yet, other than that it will see the return of Kathryn Hahn as the titular character, Agatha Harkness, who became a fan favorite in WandaVision. No other casting information has been announced yet, although Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, has said that she would "love" to be part of the show.

Caulfield Ford played Dottie Jones in WandaVision. Originally a resident of Westview named Sarah Proctor, she fell victim to Scarlet Witch's enchantments and became a sitcom character named Dottie, who was Wanda's next-door neighbor. Dottie ruled the town's social scene, before being freed from Wanda's magic by Agatha Harkness.

The focus of the Vanity Fair interview was Caulfield Ford making her multiple sclerosis diagnosis public. When filming WandaVision, she said she kept her condition quiet, which made working difficult. But things are different this time around.

"I can’t put myself through what I did with WandaVision again. I can’t do that," she told Vanity Fair. "They did nothing wrong…. They had no idea what was going on with me. They didn’t ask anything of me that was like, 'I need to call my agent!' They’re asking me to just sit and chat and do my dialogue. It’s not hard."

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to arrive on Disney Plus in late 2023. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date on the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.