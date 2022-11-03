Aubrey Plaza joins Agatha: Coven of Chaos cast – and she could be playing a Marvel villain

Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos – and she could be playing a villain.

While her exact role is being kept under wraps for the time being, Plaza is likely playing a baddie according to Deadline (opens in new tab). She’ll appear alongside Agatha Harkness actor Kathryn Hahn, as well as fellow MCU newcomer Joe Locke (Heartstopper). Emma Caulfield, who previously appeared in WandaVision alongside Hahn, will return as Westview resident Dottie.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is all set to release on Disney Plus next winter. Jac Schaeffer, who created WandaVision, will once again be on writing duties for the spin-off – but it’s not yet clear how it ties into the original series.

After her scheming in Westview – it was Agatha all along – Hahn’s villain was trapped in her Agnes alter-ego by Wanda. Given that Scarlet Witch's fate is up in the air after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there’s every chance the spell could have been broken.

2023 isn’t just the Year of the Witch in the MCU. Marvel Studios’ bumper year kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February. Secret Invasion, featuring the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, is set to debut in Spring; Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming in May; Echo and Loki season 2 have Summer 2023 release windows; The Marvels launches next July; Ironheart drops in Fall, and Coven of Chaos rounds out the year in Winter 2023. Phew. Check out our piece on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for more info.

