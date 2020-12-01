After Cyber Monday sales: deals still live on TV, laptops, AirPods, games, and more but the clock is ticking

The After Cyber Monday Sales are live. Yep, they're very much a thing and we're seeing many of yesterday's deals still going strong. Heck a few have even gone a few bucks cheaper.

Most retailers will only have a set stock-allocation number they're willing to sell at these BlackFriday-level prices, so the clock is ticking on all of these deals and we could see the prices shoot back up at any moment.

So if you're looking to get some Christmas shopping done, or are just wanting to treat yourself, this is a great time to get shopping as we can only see most of these prices going up again this side of 2021.

We've got the rundown on 4K TVs, video games, consoles, headsets, headphones, laptops, PC, and more. We'll keep this page updated for you with any fresh find too.

After Cyber Monday sales: don't miss these deals

TV deals

Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED65-H1) | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Sony 75-inch X800H 4K TV | $1,399 $1299.99 at Best Buy

75-inch TVs, let alone ones from Sony, don't come around for under $1000 all that often. This'll be perfect for the main room in your house and for 4K gaming and films alike.

Hisense 75-inch H8G 4K TV | $1,300 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Note: You'll need to get lucky in terms of location here as this deal seems limited by your geographical location. Good luck!

Hisense is upping their game with every TV cycle and their top-end range, like where this model comes from, is very much worth a look.

Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $2297.99 at Dell

Starting with a bang, this 8K TV deal gets you one from the best all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Sceptre U515CV-U|50-inch|4K| $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

With a 50-inch screen and 4K support that upscales your video to the highest available resolution, $80 off this Sceptre U515CV-U TV is a great way to upgrade your current setup without breaking the bank, while the LED display will ensure brilliant color.View Deal

55-inch LG CX | $1,699. 99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic $200 saving on the 55-inch model of the LG CX from Best Buy. We expect this offer to be snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if you want to take advantage of the discount.

65-inch LG CX | $2,499.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K | $299 $239 at Walmart

Sceptre is Walmart's top selling TV brand so while it may not have the brand name recognition associated with other more upmarket models, it is a cheap and easy way into the world of 4K. This 55-inch Sceptre is down $60 to $239, which is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a 4K, especially a 55-inch one.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $267.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice and has taken a slight drop in price from last week, so worth grabbing now in case it rises again.View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV | $299.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Insignia are low-key making a name for themselves with all the Cyber Monday TV deals they've been involved in. They offer good quality at a low price. And that price just got even lower. Under $250 for a 4K TV! Madness.

TCL 40S325 Smart TV| 40-inch|1080p|$299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

At $120 off, this is a significant discount on the TCL 40S325. Boasting access to more than half a million TV shows and movies via 5,000 streaming services, you'll never be short of something to watch, and the 40-inch, 1080p screen with 60Hz refresh rate means it'll always look good.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Video Game deals

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $60 $31.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys are always a good bet when it comes to PlayStation Plus memberships, and this offer is one of their best in a long while - you're getting 52% off a full year's subscription in the Cyber Monday gaming deals. Because it's so essential if you want to play multiplayer games online, you absolutely should grab it if you can.

Best offer Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

Update: Now sold out, but get the boxed PS4 version for the same price as it includes a FREE PS5 upgrade.

Travel from Norway to pillage and raid against the fortresses of Saxon England. Valhalla offers an enormous map to explore and plenty of deadly enemies to face off against - and with a free upgrade to the next-gen version on offer, Assassin's Creed has never looked so good. Don't miss this early discount as the same deal has already sold out elsewhere.

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

The latest instalment of the Watch Dogs franchise takes us to London of the near future - but it's a miserable place that's under the oppressive thumb of a regime. Your job is to overthrow it and bring freedom back to the UK. No pressure, then.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5) | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Just Dance 2021 | $50 $29.99 at Amazon US / £49.99 at Amazon UK

Another year, another instalment to the Just Dance series. The 2021 edition comes packed with over 600 songs thanks to the Just Dance Unlimited subscription service, a month of which is packaged in with the game, which makes this $20 discount even better! Grab it while you can and bring some dancing cheer into your life.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) | $59.88 at Amazon US

Although it's dropped the LittleBigPlanet name, this is still the same Sackboy you've come to know and love over the last decade - and now he's made the leap to PS5 in a platforming adventure. This one's a cheerful delight, and it's perfect for both grown-ups and kids. The ideal game to play together with your loved ones.

Demon's Souls (PS5) | $69.88 at Amazon US

Another PS5 launch title is this remake of the classic Demon's Souls for PS3. The new version looks flat-out incredible thanks to updated visuals, but the beloved gameplay remains intact underneath. We're hoping it gets a discount during the Cyber Monday gaming deals, and if it does, you'll find the best price here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) | $69.99 at Best Buy

Call of Duty screams back onto the stage with the latest entry in the Black Ops series, and it's a doozy. Reviews have been pretty positive so far about the franchise's return to the past, making it the shooter to watch this Holiday season. We'll keep you updated as soon as it drops in price.

Best price The Last of Us Part II (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

This was one of the year's most highly anticipated games, and it didn't disappoint - the second part of The Last of Us was a triumph for critics and fans, earning top scores across the board. Seeing it for just $30 is incredible value for money.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4/Xbox) | $60 $49.88 at Amazon US

This offer allows you to battle your way through Viking-era Britain, and it's one of the best Assassin's Creeds in a long time. It's the lowest it's been too. We definitely can't complain when it's been discounted by more than $10 as part of the Cyber Monday gaming deals. Got a PS5 or Xbox? You can find a discount on those versions as well, so everyone's able to get in on the action.

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Lose yourself in an ambitious open-world samurai game set in ancient Japan with this offer. Because Ghost only came out a few months ago (and was a high-profile PlayStation exclusive, no less), seeing it drop to $40 is the perfect opportunity to try it out for yourself if you haven't already. Highly recommended.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon

The free upgrade to the PS5 version might not be coming until next year, but we think this red hot price is too good to pass up. This deal is even better when you consider the game isn't even out on current-gen platforms yet.

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) | $60 $24.99 at Amazon US

Re-assemble the Avengers for an all-new mission to save the world in this new adventure that puts you in control of Earth's mightiest heroes. At 55% less than normal, you won't find a better offer during the Cyber Monday gaming deals. And don't forget - you'll get a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 when it becomes available at some point next year.

FIFA 21 (PS4) | $60 $24.99 at Amazon US

We haven't exactly been able to get to many matches this year, so the latest FIFA is the next best thing - it allows us to play through everything we missed, and then some, and it'll get a free PS5 upgrade in early December. You can currently get it for over £10 less on Amazon in honor of the Cyber Monday gaming deals, so grab it while it's cheap.

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

The Watch Dogs franchise heads to London for its latest entry, tasking players with fighting for freedom in an oppressive police state. The big hook is the fact that you can technically recruit and play as anyone - even a lovely old grandma. Brilliant.

God of War (PS4) | $20 $9.99 at Amazon US

One of the PS4's very best games has had a mighty discount at Amazon; it's now $10, which is a bargain considering how excellent it is. Taking place years after the original trilogy, this one brings us to the world of Norse mythology and offers a surprisingly heartfelt, thoughtful story.

Star deal The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Digital) | $60 $39.99 at Best Buy

Want to go back in time to a more old-school Zelda? This remake of Link's Awakening is exactly that, bringing the classic Game Boy game to Nintendo Switch... but with all-new visuals. It's simply adorable, but also challenging in just the right way. This one comes highly recommended if you missed it the first time around or want to bathe in nostalgia.

Super Mario Party (digital code) | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

Although this fighting game franchise has been going for a good couple of decades, Ultimate breathes new life into the series. With dozens of characters to choose from, numerous stages filled with fan service, and gameplay that is arguably Smash at its best, this is a must-have for Switch owners who want something a little more action-packed - especially with the Cyber Monday gaming deals discount.

Super Mario Maker 2 | $60 $54.99 at Best Buy

Create your own Super Mario levels in this delightful sequel, and in different styles from across the generations - you can make a stage with 90s Super Mario World visuals, NES graphics, or the modern Super Mario 3D World style. Either way, it's a joy to go hands-on with the nuts and bolts behind one of the best platforming game franchises ever. Just remember to add the game to cart to see the discount.



Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

Battle your way through Viking-era Britain with the latest Assassin's Creed, and all for $10 less than normal. Considering the fact that it's only just come out, that's a tempting offer. Plus, the game itself is excellent - it's well worth $49.94 for the Cyber Monday gaming deals.

Marvel's Avengers (Xbox One) | $60 $29.99 at Best Buy

Much like Cyberpunk, grabbing the Xbox One version of Marvel's Avengers should get you the free next-gen upgrade when it finally arrives for Xbox Series X and S. As such, we'd definitely take advantage of this price for the Cyber Monday gaming deals - it's been around $60 for a while.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon

The free upgrade to the Series X version might not be coming until next year, but we think this red hot price is too good to pass up. This deal is even better when you consider the game isn't even out on current-gen platforms yet.

Gears Tactics | $60 $33 at Amazon US

Gears Tactics arrived as a launch game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, following its successful release on PC earlier this year. Gears Tactics has been fully optimized for console, a turn-based tactics game that works wonderfully with a controller.

Just Dance 2021 | $50 $29.99 at Amazon US

Another year, another instalment to the Just Dance series. The 2021 edition comes packed with over 600 songs thanks to the Just Dance Unlimited subscription service, a month of which is packaged in with the game, which makes this $20 discount even better! Grab it while you can and bring some dancing cheer into your life.

Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon

The latest Watch Dogs takes you to a dystopian London in a bid to topple a corrupt regime and bring freedom back to the UK. The big hook is your ability to recruit and play as almost anyone - including a lovely old grandma. Amazing.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Xbox) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

This adventure set in Ancient Greece is also screeching onto next-gen via Xbox Series X in the winter. Thanks to a handy $10 discount, you can get in on the action for a little bit less if you act fast. Because Immortals looks like Breath of the Wild for Xbox, that's a tempting prospect.

NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X) | $70 $60.94 at Amazon US

This version of NBA 2K21 is for the next-gen Xbox Series X. That means it can take advantage of the system's advanced tech for superior visuals and speedier loading. Lovely.

Gaming chairs

Best Gaming Chairs Secretlab Cyber Monday deals | Save up to $100

Move quickly to save between $70 and $100 on some of the best chairs in the business. These tend to top best-of lists for a reason, so getting that much off in honor of the Cyber Monday gaming deals isn't an opportunity to pass up.

Staples Black Friday deals | Save up to $150

If you're looking for comfort and affordability, there are some fantastic deals at Staples right now, including up to $160 off a Respawn gaming chair, which is now down to $109.99. Some of Staples own brand gaming chairs are also down to $109.99 as well, so be quick to get a bargain.

Gaming consoles

Best price Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $219.98 at Amazon US

This is the offer to beat today when it comes to Nintendo Switch Lite. Besides the console itself (which you can have in Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow), you're getting a chunky 128GB memory card to go with it. Well, 'chunky' in a metaphorical sense. It's actually very small. Anyway. This is handy for storing game saves and game capture so that they're not taking up space on your console's internal memory. Update: this deal is currently sold out, but Amazon will have new stock available on December 2.

Nintendo Switch Lite + carry case + 128GB memory card | $288 $252 at Best Buy

This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is a great starter pack as it comes with a protective carry case and a 128Gb memory card. Extra storage space would be one of our first recommendations for any new Switch owner as you only get 32GB of on-board storage which soon disappears.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $259.98 at Best Buy

Given how most stores are charging over the normal price for a Switch Lite right now, this is one of the only decent bundles around. But hey, it is for the biggest game of the year so far on the Switch, so count us in! Available in Turquoise, Coral pink, or Gray.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + 128GB memory card | $335 $319.98 at Amazon US

The Switch itself has been very hard to come by recently, so being able to get it with a discount on a handy 128GB memory card (which is more than enough storage space, to be honest) is a bargain you shouldn't miss. If you'd prefer, you can also get the same offer with a smaller 64GB card for $316.28, but for the extra couple of dollars, we'd recommend sticking with the larger alternative. Either way, SD cards like this are useful because they boost the system's internal storage space, allowing you to make sure your precious game saves and captures aren't taking up room on the console's hard drive.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299 at Amazon US

Getting hold of a Nintendo Switch has been very tricky during the pandemic, and any stock that appeared was snapped up quickly. As a result, this listing is worth paying attention to. Yes, we know it's not discounted. And yes, it doesn't come with any extras. But considering how hard it's been to find, any stock at all is a big deal.

SEGA Genesis Mini | $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

The Genesis Mini is easily one of the best retro releases for a long while, and it's almost half price as part of the Cyber Monday gaming deals. This one gets you more than 40 classic 16-bit games like Sonic the Hedgehog and Echo the Dolphin. A must-have for those who grew up with this console.

Gaming headsets

Razer Kraken (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, PC) | $80 $69.99 at Amazon US

This iconic headset has always been fantastic, so being able to get it for almost half price is a bargain. Seriously, this is one of the better gaming headsets we've used - it comes highly recommended. But move fast. It's already creeping back up in price, so grab it before it leaves the Cyber Monday gaming deals for good.

HyperX Cloud Stinger | $50 $39.99 at Amazon US

If you want an affordable but good headset that's compatible with pretty much everything, this is your best bet. HyperX are well known for their superb audio devices, and although the Cloud Stinger won't necessarily be their best, it'll still do a lot better than much of the competition.

HyperX Cloud II | $100 $79 at Amazon US

The successor to HyperX's famous Cloud Alpha headset, the Cloud II is a great headset for those who are looking to find themselves something safely under the $100 price bracket. An easy hit, and one you absolutely won't regret.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC | $250 $199.99 at Amazon US

This high end headset use an inline Digital to Analogue Converter or DAC amp to bypass low fidelity DACs in consoles, USB headsets, and PC soundcards. It produces higher fidelity 96 kHz / 24 bit audio and is currently $50 off.

Today's top deal Razer Kraken | $80 $69.99 at Amazon US

The famous headset is as good as it's ever been, and it offers flawless sound no matter what you play. More importantly, it's consistently been one of Razer's best-selling and most popular brands for years.

Astro A40 Wired | $150 $119.99 at Best Buy

This comfortable and capable wired headset from Astro has $30 off right now over at Best Buy. It's a great deal if you're looking for solid performance on a tight budget.

PC

Best deal Acer Nitro (RTX 2060) | $1,099 $799 at Walmart (save $300)

This is an excellent deal on a ray tracing-capable laptop with oodles of power to spare. Although the battery life could be a bit better, you'd struggle to find a better offer under $800.

Features: Intel i5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, 15.6-inch screen

Acer Nitro 5 (GTX 1650) | $699.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best-value laptops we've seen this week; an Acer Nitro 5 with a respectable 1650 graphics card at under $700. Even though it won't play the most advanced games on high settings (the processor won't cope with that), it's a very respectable starter build that's great value for money.

Features: i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display

ASUS TUF FX505 (GTX 1650) | $899 at Amazon

ASUS makes some of our favorite laptops and have recently been the ones really making a positive go at embracing the budget gaming laptop mark this year. If you're looking for something that can do a bit of everything for work and play, without breaking the bank, then this is it.

Features: Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display

HP Pavillion (GTX 1660Ti) | $899.99 at Best Buy

This is a very respectable laptop for mid-level gaming, and the standout is the 1660Ti graphics card. The processor may not be the strongest, but the GPU makes up for it. It's also sound value for money.

Features: i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1660Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16.1-inch 1080p display

LG Ultra (RTX 1650) | $1,700 $1,296.99 at Amazon

This is a good price for the hardware included, with 16GB of RAM, an RTX 1650, and a 512GB SSD pretty standard for this kind of price. What helps set the LG Ultra apart, however, is it's massive 17-inch screen and 1600p resolution, so you'll be able to get up close and personal with your games.

Features: Intel i7 CPU, RTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17" 1600p display

Dell G5 (AMD Radeon RX 5600M) | $1,460 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, not to mention the freshly minted Ryzen CPU, this Dell model is firmly above-average in both price and performance. Thankfully, Best Buy has a healthy $160 discount on this G5 that more than takes the edge off, plus a free copy of Far Cry 6, making this a solid high-end buy.

Razer Blade Stealth (GTX 1650Ti) | $1,799 $1,498 at Amazon US

While this isn't the lowest we've ever seen it, this is a better price on this impressively powerful laptop than yesterday, as Amazon has slashed an extra $100 for a total of $300 off RRP. A 10th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD will keep you running fast, and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card isn't to be sniffed at either.

Features: Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3"1080p 120Hz display

Razer Blade 15 Base (RTX 2060) | $1,800 $1,449.99 at Amazon US

For gaming on the go, the Razer Blade 15 laptop might not be Razer's most powerful offering, but it's still pretty good - a 6-Core Intel i7 processor, Nvidia 2060 RTX graphics card and 512 GB SSD keep this very competitive, especially at more than $250 off.

Features: Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD 1080p 144Hz display

Best offer Alienware Aurora R11 (RTX 3080) | $2,440 $2,391.19 at Dell

A high price, but for the highest-grade tech. A 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB DDr RAM, 512GB SSD boot drive, and 1TB SATA storage are included within this offer. Fantastic.

Features: 10th-generation Intel i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDr RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB SATA

Dell G5 series | From $666.39 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at a fantastic price to start off with too.

Features: Intel 10th-gen CPUs, GTX 1650 - RTX 2060 Super / AMD RX 5600 GPU, 8 - 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD (min.) + range of SSDs

Alienware R11 | From $891.79 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at that price point, a fantastic price to start off with too.

Features: Intel 10th-gen CPU, GTX 1650 Super / RTX 2080Ti / AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT GPU, 8 - 64GB RAM, up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos

HP Omen GT13 (GTX 1660 Super) | $949.99 at Best Buy

From a recognized range of reliable and solid gaming PCs, this Omen model is a well-balanced build. Although it won't be able to play the most demanding games on ultra settings, it'll still do very well for itself. It's probably one of the best off-the-shelf, non-ray-tracing PCs you can find right now.

Features: Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, GTX 1660 Super GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 (GTX 1660 Super) | $1,000 $899.99 at Best Buy

A variant of the PC one of our colleagues uses every day, we can say with confidence that this is a great machine for work and play. It's a bit light on the RAM, but you can double that relatively cheaply after acquiring this machine. A great offering.

Features: Ryzen 5 3600X CPU, GTX 1660 Super GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

SkyTech Archangel | $1,300 $949.99 at Newegg

A great balance of a build here with the graphics card and the processor being the stars of the show in an otherwise very solid build. At $949, this price is going to be tough to beat.

Huuuuuge Samsung CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor (US) | $1499.99 $999.99 on Amazon.com

Samsung's curved QHD monitor supports 120HZ refresh rate, is ultra-wide, and HDR1000 for superior HDR performance, making it one of the best gaming monitors you can currently get at a never better price.



38-inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD+ LG monitor with HDR 10 | $1046 $979 at Amazon

27-inch Full HD LG monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 | $349.99 $246.99 at Amazon

BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P| 24-inch|144Hz|1080p|1ms| $289 $199 at Amazon

Samsung CRG5|27-inch|1080p|240Hz|4ms| $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

At $120 off, this is a great monitor, with a speedy 4ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. The 27-inch, 1080p curved screen means you'll be truly immersed in your games, and if you're an Nvidia player you'll be especially well catered to with G-Sync support.

Dell S2721HGF | 27-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 1ms | $279 $224.99 at Amazon

Intel i9-9900K CPU | $390 $319.99 at Amazon US

Definitely the cheapest this Intel i9 processor has ever been in the US, so jump on this now if you've had your eye on this a while. Seriously, we don't know how long this offer will last.

Razer DeathAdder Essential | $50 $29.99 at Amazon US

The DeathAdder is a Razer classic. More than ten million of them have been sold so far, a testament to the mouse's use no matter what kind of game you're playing - its 6,400 DPI optical sensor can be changed on the fly between customizable presets to ensure that it's always up to the task. And at $20 off, this is one of the best mice out there at an excellent price.

Logitech G502 Hero | $80 $39.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G502 Hero is an outstanding mouse at an absolute bargain price this Cyber Monday. If you prefer your mouse to look subtle and non-gamer like then this won't be the choice for you, but if you prefer performance over aesthetics, this beaut offers 11 programmable buttons and a stonking 25,600 dpi thanks to a Logitech G hub software update.

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse | RGB Lighting | 7 Programmable Buttons | $99.99 $47.99

This wireless gaming mouse is under half price which is the sort of deal you don't see often so if you' after one don't sleep on this. View Deal

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum | $200 $159.99 at Amazon US

You can currently get $70 off this excellent accessory to your gaming set-up, saving you 35% on its RRP. It's easily one of the top gaming keyboards, so we'd highly recommend it if your budget can stretch that far.

Razer BlackWidow Gaming Keyboard | $170 $129.99 at Amazon US

At just $85, this is the cheapest we've seen the highly-customizable BlackWidow keyboard, even with some steep discounts at other stores. Its RGB lighting can be adjusted to almost any setup, and with its military-grade metal top plate and ergonomic wrist-rest, it'll last you ages too.

Hard drives and SSD

WD My Book Desktop 6TB HDD | $250 $119.99 at Amazon

Western Digital are one of the big names when it comes to storage, so you know you can trust their drives to be reliable. This huge saving of 60% means you're getting a dollars-to-data rate that you're unlikely to beat anywhere else.

Seagate 2TB Portable External HDD | $85 $75 at Walmart

If you're running out of space on your PS4, you can get a handy boost thanks to this Seagate drive. With 2TB of space, it's perfect for clearing room on your console for installs, saves, and captures. A worthy part of the Cyber Monday gaming deals, this one.

WD Elements Portable 4TB HDD | $140 $89.99 at Amazon

If you want storage that's easier to move around and not tied to its own power supply, then the Western Digital Elements Portable is a great alternative choice. It's not quite the same value per TB as the My Book Desktop, but it's close and you're still saving $55.

Samsung T7 Touch 1TB SSD (Silver) | $230 $169.99 at Amazon

Samsung is a trusted name when it comes to storage quality and reliability, so you know you're making a wise investment with this SSD. Optional fingerprint security provides additional peace of mind, if you're transporting sensitive documents.

Samsung T7 Touch 1TB SSD (Black) | $230 $169.99 at Amazon

The Black version of the T7 Touch is, other than a different finish, the same great Samsung SSD technology. With read and write speeds around 1,000MB/s, you should notice a big difference if upgrading from a standard drive.

Samsung T7 1TB SSD (Blue) | $200 $149.99 at Amazon

If you don't need the extra layer of protection provided by fingerprint security, but still want seriously fast read and write speeds, then you can save even more with the original T7 drive. Also available in Red or Gray finish for the same price.

Audio deals

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case |

$199 $139.98 at Amazon US

Going Pro for less Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $199.00 at Staples

Sony WH1000XM4 Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphones| $349.99 $298 at Amazon (save $52)

Sony WHXB900N noise-cancelling headphones | $248.99 $123.00

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones | $249.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds (titanium black): $119.99 $69.15 at Amazon (save $50.84)

These are some of the best true wireless headphones out there, with great sound quality and a ton of ways to use them. They're worth every penny of their list price, so picking them up for just over half of that is a steal.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) | $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Samsung 7.1.2 Soundbar | $1299 $1099 at Best Buy

LG soundbar with 6" subwoofer | $279.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

A 300w soundbar and subwoofer from a reputable brand under $300 is a good value, but cut all the way down to $120 and it's pretty much irresponsible to ignore if you're looking for a soundbar.

TaoTronics 32-inch Bluetooth soundbar | $89.99 $69.98 at Amazon

This TaoTronics 32-inch Bluetooth soundbar ticks all the boxes - wired and wireless Bluetooth connection options, sleek aesthetic, and a nearly 5-star rating on Amazon - all for the price of a meal-for-two at Olive Garden. Hard to go wrong with this bargain of a Cyber Monday soundbar deal.View Deal

Samsung soundbar and subwoofer with Dolby Atmos | $699.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Other

Harry Potter hardcover book boxed set | $205.93 $132.98 at Walmart

Harry Potter paperback book boxed set | $100 $57.98 at Walmart

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda union suit/onesie | $54.90 $30.79

Lego Super Mario's House & Yoshi Expansion Set| $30 $23.99 at Amazon US

Lego Star Wars D-O | $69 $58 at Best Buy

Fallout | $60 $43.65 at Amazon US

Head to the wasteland in this tabletop version of the beloved video game series. As an RPG board game, it allows you to explore post-apocalyptic America, complete quests, build up a reputation with various factions, and collect shiny, shiny loot. Happily, it's also possible to play alone if you'd rather roam solo. There's an expansion on offer to broaden your post-apocalyptic horizons, too. In other words? This is perfect for Fallout fans.

If you're looking for something else, we have a range of buying guides where we've tested a wide range of items and there are also price comparison charts to find you the best deals on all the ones we've picked too.