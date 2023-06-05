There have been a lot of movies tackling the multiverse over the past few years, from Doctor Strange 2 to Everything Everywhere All At Once. But now it seems things are getting even more meta as they’ve started to reference each other.

One Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse viewer spotted a great Easter egg which seems to be a clear nod to Oscar-winner EEAAO. Just a warning, though, before we get into it: we’ll be discussing some spoilers from both movies from here on out.

So, it’s all to do with bagels. In EEAAO, bagels appear throughout the story, before Stephanie Hsu’s Jobu Tupaki puts everything on the bagel, turning it into a black hole. The baked goods play a pretty big role in Across The Spider-Verse too, as they're a key part of The Spot’s backstory.

As he explains to Miles Morales, he was hit in the head with a bagel during the raid on Alchemax, just before he was made into the villain. And this isn’t the only reference to the Oscar winner…

"One of my favorite Easter Eggs in Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse: the significance of BAGELS to The Spot's origin as a multiverse threat," writes Erik Voss on Twitter. "I thought, huh, like Everything Everywhere All At Once! Sure enough, right above Ohnn's apartment…" He then attached a screenshot from the new movie of a sign reading, "All of it always all over the place" with, you guessed it, a picture of a bagel in the middle of it.

