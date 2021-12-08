A PS5 restock is at Walmart today - here's how to get involved

Walmart Plus Walmart Plus is the only way to get access to today's PS5 restock. This makes it worthy of a spin for those still chasing PS5 stock this year. At $13 a month, it's not bad value, given it's other benefits, but it'll surely have paid for itself if it bags you the console. You can also go for the 15-day free trial to test it out first, but remember: trial users won't be able to gain early access to this PS5 restock.

PS5 restocks are now more important than ever for those looking to get a console before the Holidays - and Christmas - arrive. There's always been hope that retailers would be piling up stock ready for Christmas shoppers to take advantage of, and Walmart seems to be proving that this might be the case with a drop later on today.

This Walmart PS5 restock will be starting at 12pm ET and will be exclusive to Walmart Plus members. This is something we've seen Walmart do before, with last month's Cyber Monday being the most recent time.

What started as a means to allow early access to PS5 restock deals has now turned into full exclusivity - this is a little harsh, adding a further barrier, but other retailers have been at this too, notably Amazon with its Prime membership. Anyway, at $12.95 a month, it's not bad value for its benefits, and particularly so if it finally gets you that PS5. Plus, you can always cancel it after you've used it too.

It's a bit of an inconvenience having to spend money in order to only have a chance of spending more money, but the extra benefits soften the blow a bit, and being able to finally bag that elusive PS5 stock is definitely going to be a driver.

It's worth noting that Sony Direct has also come out with PS5 restocks this week, and with each day that passes, another opportunity for getting a machine before Christmas comes and goes - this makes each PS5 restock a vital chance to get the console.

PS5 restock at Walmart

This Walmart PS5 restock is going to be a proper stock drop. And that means you've got to be prepared to be as smooth and as quick as possible. It'll be just as highly sought-after as it has been all year, so get there in advance and be prepared to strike.



This Walmart PS5 restock will also have the Digital Edition up for grabs too, so if you're looking to go digital-only in this new-gen of consoles, then this is the one to aim for today. Proving very popular indeed, alongside its disc drive brother, the fight will be fierce for this model.



Which PS5 should you buy?

The full console is best for those looking for the complete PS5 experience (and a good serving of PS4 as well). The only difference here is that disk drive, but considering you'll be saving money buying physical games rather than being locked into the PS Store, there's plenty of value here.



If you're looking to spend as little as possible, there's always the Digital Edition. There's no disk drive here, so you are limited to your digital library (and Sony's own PS Store), but if you don't have a large physical PS4 collection and you're savvy with those PS5 game sales, this could be the better option.



PS5 restocks: our top tips

PS5 restocks come and go with such speed that it can be frustrating working out exactly how to break through to the site and then to checkout. We see plenty of retailers with site slow-downs, and customers having their consoles sniped out of their carts right at the last second. Over the year we've spent tracking PS5 restocks, then, these are the tips we've found most helpful.

Follow retailers and stock trackers

Before racing to checkout, you'll have to be in the right place at the right time to make sure you've got a fighting chance at a PS5 restock. That means keeping a close eye on retailers via social media so that you never miss an announcement.

Sign in and save your payment details

When it comes down to the wire, it's important to note that seconds can mean the difference between successfully checking out with a console in your cart and walking away with an L. Sign into your favorite retailers ahead of time, and make sure you stay signed in, saving your payment and shipping details to speed through the checkout process at crunch time.

Keep refreshing

When the time comes, you'll want to keep that refresh button warm. Retailer sites are under considerable strain during large PS5 restocks, with so many consumers flooding to a single page so quickly. That means you'll need to brute force your way through, with as many tabs open as you can manage.

Don't give up

We often see retailers launching PS5 stock in waves, which means you won't want to walk away too soon. Even when the page suggests the console is out of stock, we'd recommend spending a little while longer refreshing. You never know when the next round will begin and you might land lucky.

Check for PS5 restocks today

