A month after Edgerunners, Cyberpunk 2077 is still getting 1 million active players a day

Cyberpunk 2077 still has 1 million active players each day, a month after Cyberpunk Edgerunners debuted on Netflix.

Around a month ago we reported that Cyberpunk 2077 was reaching 1 million players daily thanks to the Edgerunners update and Netflix anime , and now four weeks later this is still the case. As revealed by the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account (opens in new tab), the game has had 1 million active players each day for four weeks in a row. "Night City sure is thriving! Your passion and continued support leave us speechless," the tweet reads.

1 million active players each day for four weeks in a row - Night City sure is thriving!Your passion and continued support leave us speechless 💛Thank you, Chooms!

This is great news for the game's developer CD Projekt Red which only recently announced a large expansion for the game titled Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty . The project is currently the only "planned" expansion for the RPG and is being worked on by half of CD Projekt Red's developers. You can expect to reunite with Johnny Silverhand in Night City sometime in 2023.

The developer isn't planning to stop with the Cyberpunk 2077 projects anytime soon either. Earlier this month, CD Projekt Red revealed that a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel currently codenamed Project Orion is in development. According to the dev, the sequel will "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe" and is also being worked on by the CD Projekt Red team.

It seems there's been a lot of crossover between CD Projekt Red's game and the Netflix series. Not only is has it increased the game's player base lately, thanks to the Edgerunners update which is based on the anime, but fans have also attempted to crossover the two as one modder recreates Lucy's apartment post-Cyberpunk Edgerunners .