Cyberpunk 2077 modder recreates Lucy's apartment post-Edgerunners and we're trying not to cry

A talented Cyberpunk 2077 modder has recreated Lucy’s apartment after the conclusion of the Edgerunner’s anime. Be warned: there are spoilers for Cyberpunk Edgerunners here!

Uploaded to NexusMods (opens in new tab), the ‘Lucy’s Apartment After Edgerunners’ mod does exactly what it says on the tin. Set after the conclusion of the Netflix anime, the mod transplants Lucy’s Apartment into Cyberpunk 2077’s version of Night City for the player to explore.

Now, the matter of the mod taking place after Edgerunners is particularly important because it means you can’t just bump into Edgerunners protagonist David Martinez there. After the hero meets his demise at the hands of Adam Smasher, this mod hypothesizes that Lucy retreats into the comfort of her apartment, rather than stay in the apartment she and David lived in together (which someone else also remade in Cyberpunk 2077 as a mod).

It’s sad to think of Lucy heading back to the same apartment she used to live in after Edgerunners is all said and done. The anime’s closing moments emphasize Lucy realizing her dream of heading to the Moon, finally breaking free of Night City, so this modder seemingly thinks there’s a sad fate in store for Lucy after Edgerunners ends.

The apartment itself has been recreated in pretty authentic detail by the modder. There’s the big leather-like sofa looking out onto Night City underneath the window, and the seating area on a lower section of the floor, not unlike the structure of V’s basic apartment in the rest of Cyberpunk 2077. This is one impressive creation, even if it does bring a tear to our eye.

With the recent announcement of a new game in the series, some fans definitely want the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel to stay in Night City.