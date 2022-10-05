Cyberpunk 2077 fans want the sequel to stay in Night City

Some Cyberpunk 2077 fans really want the newly-announced sequel to stay in Night City.

Yesterday on October 4, CD Projekt very casually announced a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, dubbed "Project Orion," during an earnings presentation. Underneath a post on the official Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit (opens in new tab) celebrating the news, some fans are voicing their thoughts on where the sequel should take place.

Responding to one commenter literally asking where fans want Cyberpunk 2077's sequel to be set, multiple users voted for Night City. "I hope they keep it in Night City and tell stories based on the time that passed between games," one subreddit user responded.

"Cyberpunk has a fantastic open world blank design but lacks the inner depth that a vertical world like Night City deserves," another commenter wrote. In fact, building interiors being explorable in Cyberpunk 2077's sequel seems to be pretty high up the wish list of some fans.

Aside from the codename of the new game, we literally know nothing else about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. Some fans underneath the same Reddit post are speculating that the sequel could potentially be years away from launching, especially considering the first game took the better part of a decade to make at CD Projekt.

In addition to the new Cyberpunk 2077 game, CD Projekt's internal studios are working on two brand new Witcher games in addition to The Witcher 4, with one named Project Canis Majoris and the other titled Project Sirius. The company also confirmed that The Witcher 4 would be the start of a brand new Witcher trilogy, so with all this on top of a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, the developer sure is busy.

Elsewhere, the Witcher project Sirius is likely to feature procedural landscapes, going by job posting on the developer's website.