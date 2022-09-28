Cyberpunk 2077 sails past 20 million units sold after Edgerunners premiere

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has reached 20 million copies sold - a milestone that comes just after the launch of the Edgerunners anime.

The devs announced the sales milestone with a 'thank you' tweet to the community. "Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City - partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs."

Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13 million copies in roughly two weeks after its launch in 2020. As part of a financial report in April of this year, CD Projekt noted (opens in new tab) that that game had reached over 18 million copies sold. That means that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold about two million more units in the past five months.

It's tough to talk about Cyberpunk 2077 without discussing Edgerunners, of course. The success of the Netflix anime has led to a big resurgence of players in the game, and it's serving as the cap of what many feel is a comeback story after the RPG's troubled launch. As one Cyberpunk 2077 dev put it, "It's fucking good to be back."

The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced earlier this month, and it'll feature more of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand. That's the only planned expansion for the game, and while CD Projekt has more upgrades coming to Cyberpunk 2077, they'll be skipping old-gen consoles from here.

If you're looking to dive into more of the best RPG games, you know where to click.