CD Projekt says Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 13 million copies

CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 is estimated to have sold more than 13 million copies across all platforms. That number, the studio says, accounts for refunds submitted by retail and digital customers.

While 13 million in unit sales is a huge success, it's important to note right away that the announcement from CD Projekt is far from celebratory. As industry analyst Daniel Ahmad points out, Cyberpunk 2077's sales figures were revealed in a disclosure aimed at investors, due to their "potential impact on investment-related decisions". Essentially, the studio is reassuring nervous investors that despite the controversy, its latest baby is still a big seller. Ahmad notes that Cyberpunk 2077's launch is "one of the largest premium game launches ever".

Cyberpunk 2077 launched to mostly positive reviews, but suffers from significant technical issues, particularly on the basePS4 and Xbox One consoles. Last week, Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and began offering refunds to anyone who bought the game through the digital store. Xbox is also offering full refunds to Cyberpunk 2077 purchases made through the Microsoft Store. Even GameStop and Best Buy are reportedly accepting returns for physical copies.

CD Projekt itself has opened up its own avenue for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds, but also pledges to deliver an improved game through a series of patches. Last week, the studio said during an investor call that the cost of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 is "irrelevant" compared to restoring its reputation.

