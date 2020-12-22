GameStop reportedly accepting Cyberpunk 2077 returns on PS4 and Xbox One

GameStop is reportedly accepting returns for Cyberpunk 2077, even if the game in question has been opened.

This new report comes from Kotaku, who claims to have received an internal memo from GameStop management instructing employees to accept returns for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One. According to the report, the employees are then to label the returned product as "defective," before shipping it back to a GameStop warehouse.

As Kotaku notes, this is unusual because GameStop typically only accepts returns for unopened products. With Cyberpunk 2077 however, the retailer is now accepting returns for copies of CD Projekt's new game on PS4 or Xbox One even if they've been opened.

GameStop now joins Best Buy as a retailer accepting returns for Cyberpunk 2077. This comes after Microsoft and Sony announced they would be accepting returns for digital versions of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One and PS4 respectively, with a "no questions asked" policy.

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen this shift in policy on returns because of the state it launched in on both last-gen consoles. From launch on December 10, players reported rampant performance issues with CD Projekt's game on PS4 and Xbox One, leading the developer to publicly apologize and pledge to fix the game with repeated patches and updates on both platforms. Some have criticised Microsoft and Sony's certification process for allowing the game to launch in such a bug-riddled state, to which the former responded that it will continue to "improve" its certification process going forward.

If you need help obtaining a refund for CD Projekt's game, you can head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 refund guide for more.