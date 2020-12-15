The cost of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 is "irrelevant" compared to restoring company reputation, says CDPR

The cost of Cyberpunk 2077 fixes is "irrelevant" compared to restoring company reputation, CD Projekt Red has said during an investor call.

According to transcribed minutes of the chat, CD Projekt Red revealed its plans for the future and addressed the current situation surrounding the controversial PS4 and Xbox One console launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

When asked about the costs of patching the game on consoles Michal Nowakowski, member of the board for publishing, said, "The cost of patching the game is irrelevant [compared] to what we have at stake at this moment, so there is no question about it. We definitely want to fix the game, we made our promise to gamers, and we will be doing everything to stick to it."

Adam Kiciński, CD Projekt Red co-CEO, began talking about only showing the game on certain platforms before launch, saying that this caused the loss of gamers' trust and the reputation that they've been building through a big part of our lives. He said, "That’s why our first steps are solely focused on regaining those two things. We are concentrated on fixing Cyberpunk on last-gen consoles."

Kiciński also reiterated from a previous statement that was released yesterday regarding the current state of console versions, saying, "The first substantial set of fixes was released over the weekend. The next set of fixes will be released within the next 7 days. Big updates are planned for January and February, together with smaller fixes. Of course, PC gamers will also be getting regular updates and fixes. We'll do everything possible to prove that we stick to our values. We truly hope that our efforts will let us rebuild the trust we have lost."

During the same meeting, Kiciński also said that it's "too early to judge" what might happen with Cyberpunk 2077's DLC and multiplayer.

The emergency meeting was prompted due to the terrible launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One. The game's poor optimization, as well as countless bugs and glitches, has made the RPG tough to play in its current state for some. In response, CD Projekt Red has offered refunds for poor Cyberpunk 2077 performance on PS4 and Xbox One, even though the company has already turned a profit. If you're having trouble, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 crashes guide to help improve performance.

