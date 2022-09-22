Cyberpunk 2077 currently reaching 1 million players daily thanks to Edgerunners update and Netflix anime

By Hope Bellingham
published

Cyberpunk 2077 has got a second wind

Cyberpunk2077_CDProjektRed_DoNotReuse
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 has achieved an impressive new milestone after one million players played the game daily this week. 

As revealed by developer CD Projekt on Twitter (opens in new tab), Night City has been visited by one million players each day of the week - both new and returning. As pointed out by @BenjSales (opens in new tab), this news comes after Cyberpunk 2077 reached the number one spot on Steam's best sellers list and achieved the highest peak of concurrent players since January 2021. 

See more

It's extremely likely that Cyberpunk 2077's newfound success is due to the recently released Netflix anime adaptation Cyberpunk Edgerunners and the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners-themed update. In the game update, players can find several Edgerunners-themed Easter eggs, including the show's protagonist David Martinez's jacket and a gun from the anime. 

It's unlikely that this upward climb will slow down anytime soon, either with the recently announced Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion also on the horizon. Although not due until sometime next year, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming expansion, including a few new faces and a very important returning one, Johnny Silverhand - played by Keanu Reeves. You know this update will be a big one considering Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion is being worked on by half of CD Projekt devs.

If you haven't been keeping up, the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime was released on Netflix earlier this month and has already got the approval of the IPs original creator Mike Pondsmith. Since the series' release, we've also got a few bits of trivia from the folks at CD Projekt, including the fact that the developer initially wanted to cut one of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' most popular characters. We also now know that the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners protagonist has been referenced in-game for nearly two years.

About to visit Night City for the first time? Take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 tips before getting started. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  