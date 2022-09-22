Cyberpunk 2077 currently reaching 1 million players daily thanks to Edgerunners update and Netflix anime

Cyberpunk 2077 has achieved an impressive new milestone after one million players played the game daily this week.

As revealed by developer CD Projekt on Twitter (opens in new tab), Night City has been visited by one million players each day of the week - both new and returning. As pointed out by @BenjSales (opens in new tab), this news comes after Cyberpunk 2077 reached the number one spot on Steam's best sellers list and achieved the highest peak of concurrent players since January 2021.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning. We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛 pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8September 21, 2022 See more

It's extremely likely that Cyberpunk 2077's newfound success is due to the recently released Netflix anime adaptation Cyberpunk Edgerunners and the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners-themed update . In the game update, players can find several Edgerunners-themed Easter eggs, including the show's protagonist David Martinez's jacket and a gun from the anime.

It's unlikely that this upward climb will slow down anytime soon, either with the recently announced Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion also on the horizon. Although not due until sometime next year, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming expansion, including a few new faces and a very important returning one, Johnny Silverhand - played by Keanu Reeves. You know this update will be a big one considering Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion is being worked on by half of CD Projekt devs.

If you haven't been keeping up, the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime was released on Netflix earlier this month and has already got the approval of the IPs original creator Mike Pondsmith. Since the series' release, we've also got a few bits of trivia from the folks at CD Projekt, including the fact that the developer initially wanted to cut one of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' most popular characters. We also now know that the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners protagonist has been referenced in-game for nearly two years.