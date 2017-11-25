Complete your Black Friday 4K upgrade with £150 off on this Panasonic Ultra HD Blu-Ray player

You'll want a nice new 4K Blu-ray player to match all of those Black Friday entertainment deals you've been snagging and this is just the ticket. This Panasonic model will play all of your 4K Blu-ray discs and can even do a bang-up job of upscaling the HD discs you already own, and right now it's available for more than half off of its standard price of £279.99: you'll only need to drop £129.99 to pick it up right now, at least while stock remains.

This one's a great complementary purchase for PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim as well, since those models can't play 4K Blu-ray discs; check out our full selection of discounted Black Friday PS4 deals to complete the set. And see the best of everything pew-pew with one trip to our Black Friday gaming deals hub.