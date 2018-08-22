Zelda, Mario, and more Nintendo merch is on sale for up to 70% off on ThinkGeek (but not for long)

If there's any aspect of your life that you wish could be more Nintendo-y, you should check out ThinkGeek right now. The nerdy lifestyle retailer has highlighted dozens of officially licensed Nintendo products in its latest weekly sale , slashing prices up to 70 percent off on goods ranging from apparel to plushes to home decorations and beyond. You should definitely take a scroll and see everything yourself, but here are some deals that are just begging to be picked up straight away.

Legend of Zelda Rupee String Lights for $14.99 (save $10) at ThinkGeek: This eight-foot string of ten Rupee lights will be immediately recognizable to fellow Zelda fans, and just look like a cool take on the usual holiday decoration to everybody else.

Super Mario Boo Mug for $9.99 (save $5) at ThinkGeek: A Boo is the ideal shape for a mug, if you think about it - volumetrically speaking, you can fit more hot beverage in a spheroid ghost thing than you can in a boring old cylinder. And this Boo won't disappear when you look at it.

The Legend of Zelda Holiday Sweater for $19.99 (save $30) at ThinkGeek: Get a little bit of your holiday shopping done early with this magnificent specimen of a seasonal sweater. You'll be the toast of the office party.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mipha's Beanie for $19.99 (save $10) at ThinkGeek: No, the Zora champion Mipha didn't actually wear a beanie in Breath of the Wild. But this beanie will make you look like you're wearing her head! In a not-creepy way, I mean.

ThinkGeek cycles through a new selection of deals every week, so you'd better get to shopping if you want to make good on any of these discounts.