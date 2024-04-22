Zack Snyder is excited for James Gunn's DCU – and hopes it does two things

Zack Snyder has responded to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming DCU reboot, with the Rebel Moon and Man of Steel director saying he’s "pretty excited" for what’s to come.

Snyder – who directed two theatrical DCEU releases as well as Zack Snyder’s Justice League – told CBR he’s a "pretty open book" about the new cinematic universe.

"I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I'm down, I'm in," Snyder said. "Let's see what happens. I'm pretty excited… I mean, we're going to get Superman pretty soon, so we'll see what that's like."

As Snyder alludes to, Superman – starring David Corenswet as the titular hero – is soaring into cinemas next July. As a taster, we’ve recently had a glimpse at the new Superman suit and the new Superman logo .

It’s all set to be the first live-action version in what is being titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters . The first phase, consisting of five movies and five shows, will kick off with the animated Max series Creature Commandos later this year.

For his part, Gunn revealed on Threads that Snyder had been "incredibly supportive" when asked if he had seen his comments.

"I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process," Gunn wrote.

