Your gateway to Half-Life: Alyx is cheaper than ever with these Oculus VR headset Black Friday deals

As we head into the weekend of non-stop Black Friday game deals, many are wondering how they might find an affordable entry point into playing Half-Life: Alyx - the virtual reality prequel to Half-Life 2 - once it launches on PC in March next year.

Most VR headsets, especially for PC, can run up into the thousands when it comes to upfront costs, but Facebook's Oculus products represent one of the more affordable range of virtual reality devices out there. Better yet, Amazon US is offering $50 off both the GO and Rift models of Oculus as part of its Black Friday offering, saving you a hefty percentage if you pick one up while stocks last.

Oculus headsets are all about total immersion, with the GO representing a completely wireless experience without any of the hassle of having to set yourself up for a virtual reality session. The Rift, meanwhile, is Oculus' slightly more powerful model, featuring improved optics, insight tracking, and Oculus Touch Controllers for a total out-of-body experience.

If you're wondering about the cheapest way to make sure you're prepared for Half-Life: Alyx next year, look no further than this stellar deal, as Valve has already confirmed that all PC VR headsets will be compatible with its upcoming shooter. And don't worry: Oculus represents some of the best VR headsets in existence, so you're not getting a product with limited shelf life.

If you're in need of a rig to run games on itself, we also have a handy guide for the best Black Friday gaming PC deals available right now. Check that out, or have a look below for more offers and price cuts riding their way across the internet.

