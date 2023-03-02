Jenna Ortega says she's "devastated" not to have appeared in You season 4

Jenna Ortega has addressed how devastated she felt to not be able to return for You season 4. The actor played Ellie in season 2 of the Netflix show, and showrunner Sera Gamble recently shared that she wanted to bring her back to the series, but Ortega was too busy filming on Wednesday.

"I was devastated," Ortega told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) of the situation. "Easily one of my favorite sets that I've ever, ever been on. I was so devastated. I miss Ellie, and I've been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting Wednesday. I couldn't travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that, and when you're committed to a show there's just no way that it could've worked out. But that one, that bummed me out. I tried."

However, in an earlier interview with IndieWire (opens in new tab), Gamble didn’t rule out a possible return for Ellie in another season. "It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year," the showrunner said. "We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."

Of course, Ortega has a pretty busy schedule coming up with work starting on Wednesday season 2, as well as signing on to Miller’s Girl with Martin Freeman and a new movie with The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan.

