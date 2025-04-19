The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is sick of being asked this question about Ellie: "I've grown up!"

Doing press for major releases can be exhausting, not least because of repetitive questions. Bella Ramsey has grown tired of answering a query while promoting The Last of Us season 2, especially as there's a simple explanation.

The former Game of Thrones star now portrays Ellie in The Last of Us, the young companion to Pedro Pascal's Joel who holds immunity to the Cordyceps plague that nearly wiped out humanity. For the second season, the story picks up several years after the first, with Joel and Ellie living in a commune.

A lot of interviewers want to address the time gap, but Ramsey doesn’t have a lot to offer in one avenue. "This is the most common question I get asked: 'So, Bella, Ellie was 14 in season 1, she's now 19 in season two, there’s a five-year age gap, how did you prepare to play an older Ellie in season two?'" they told The Independent.

The Last of Us Season 2 | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"I've grown up! Ellie's grown up! There's nothing to tell! I've got nothing to say to you!" they add in mock reply. "No offense to everyone asking that question, but that’s the question I am a little bit sick of."

Even if this is all part of the press cycle for a major release, you can see why getting asked something repeatedly could be irritating. In this instance, the question doesn’t allow for much substance, since both Ramsey and the character are older.

The story of The Last of Us season 2 follows a slightly different structure to the first. Rather than it being a cross-country expedition, there are two narratives: Ellie and Joel, and Abby, a member of a militia who's on a quest for revenge. Without giving too much away, they're all on a collision course, though much like the first season did for the first game, the second is bringing more context for the overall plot.

