Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan to star in a movie with The Weeknd

Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye are set to star in a new feature film from Waves director Trey Edward Shults.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Shults will direct from a script he co-wrote with Tesfaye and his producing partner Reza Fahim. Ortega will executive-produce. Deadline also states that Shults and Tesfaye have been "working secretly on the film for months." While plot details are being kept under wraps, Ortega and Keoghan reportedly signed on after being "blown away" by the script.

Composer and producer OPN (Good Time, Uncut Gems), is scoring the film with Tesfaye.

This is not Tesfaye's first feature acting debut, as the singer played himself in Uncut Gems – and gets into an unintentionally hilarious altercation with Adam Sandler. He's set to star in The Idol, a new series for HBO that he co-created with Euphoria's Sam Levinson starring Lily-Rose Depp as an aspiring pop star recovering from a nervous breakdown. Tesfaye plays a self-help guru and cult leader seemingly determined to help her get back on track.

Keoghan is hot off his Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, which also earned him a BAFTA. Ortega stars in Netflix's Wednesday, which broke streaming records and was quickly renewed for a season two. She stars next in Scream VI, reprising her role from Scream V.

