Wednesday stopped Jenna Ortega returning for You season 4

Wednesday prevented Jenna Ortega from appearing on You season 4, says showrunner Sera Gamble.

"We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, 'Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'" Gamble told IndieWire (opens in new tab). "It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."

At the end of You season 2, Joe (Penn Badgley) gives Ellie money and tells her to move out of LA and start a new life – which she reluctantly agrees to. Though she does not appear in season 3, Joe mentions at one point that he does continue to send her money. Season 4 sees Joe take on a new alter-ego as a college professor named Jonathan Moore – and this time, the hunter becomes the hunted.

"These are some busy, in-demand actors," Gamble said of the You cast, both past and present.

Wednesday, Tim Burton's new spin on The Addams Family, debuted in November of 2022 and quickly became the second most-watched English language series on Netflix. The show received two Golden Globe nominations including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega. Wednesday was renewed for a second season in January 2023.

"It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life,” Ortega told Teen Vogue (opens in new tab) back in 2019. "I just want her to be an even bigger badass."

Wednesday and You season 4 are both streaming now on Netflix.

