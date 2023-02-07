You season 4 release schedule: When does Part 1 release on Netflix?

You season 4 part 1 arrives on Netflix in a matter of days. That's right, we're about to see the return of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) as he makes another attempt at starting fresh. This time, on the other side of the pond, where he's making a go at a life as a university professor in London. What could possibly go wrong?

Quite a lot, if the previous seasons are anything to go by. For one thing, there's a whole new cast of friends and foes to deal with after Joe finds himself welcomed into the inner circle of London's most wealthy and privileged – and terrorized by the so-called 'Eat the Rich Killer', who starts steadily picking them off. New cast members include Feel Good's Charlotte Ritchie and Euphoria's Lukas Gage, and Tati Gabrielle's Marienne is also set to make a reappearance in the new episodes. Make sure you don't miss a single second of the new season with our handy release schedule, including a look ahead to when we can expect part 2.

When is You season 4 part 1 releasing on Netflix?

You season 4 part 1 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, February 9 at midnight PT/3am ET, or 8am GMT in the UK. That means you'll need a Netflix subscription to catch the new batch of episodes.

How many episodes of You season 4 part 1 are there?

(Image credit: Netflix)

You season 4 part 1 will consist of five episodes, which will all release on Netflix at the same time.

You season 4 episode 1 – 'Joe Takes a Holiday' – out February 9

You season 4 episode 2 – 'Portrait of the Artist' – out February 9

You season 4 episode 3 – 'Eat the Rich' – out February 9

You season 4 episode 4 – 'Hampsie' – out February 9

You season 4 episode 5 – 'The Fox and the Hound' – out February 9

What about You season 4 part 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The second part of season 4 will follow on Thursday, March 9, with the remaining five episodes all releasing on Netflix at the usual time. That means there's a whole month to wait between episode 5 and episode 6.

For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can stream right now.