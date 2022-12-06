Netflix unveils first look at You season 4

Netflix has unveiled the first look at You season 4, which sees Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) begin a new life across the pond.

After season 3's rather gruesome ending, Joe moves to London and begins a new identity as a university professor named Jonathan Moore, and ends up crossing paths with members of the English capital's high society.

"I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs now. Not anymore," Joe says in the cast reveal video. "Allow me to reintroduce myself: I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will."

Image 1 of 7 Charlotte Ritchie and Penn Badgley in You Season 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Penn Badgley in You Season 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Penn Badgley in You Season 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Ed Speelers as Rhys (Image credit: Netflix) Lukas Gage as Adam (Image credit: Netflix) Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia (Image credit: Netflix) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate (Image credit: Netflix)

"This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional," he continues. Of course, we definitely don't believe him.

Netflix released images of each new character and shared the long list of newcomers: Ed Speelers as Rhys, Lukas Gage as Adam, Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Stephen Hagan as Malcolm, Dario Coates as Connie, Eve Austin as Gemma, Ben Wiggins as Roald, and Niccy Lin as Sophie. Tati Gabrielle is set to return as Marianne.

Image 1 of 8 Ozioma Whenu as Blessing (Image credit: Netflix) Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe (Image credit: Netflix) Aidan Cheng as Simon (Image credit: Netflix) Stephen Hagan as Malcolm (Image credit: Netflix) Dario Coates as Connie (Image credit: Netflix) Eve Austin as Gemma (Image credit: Netflix) Ben Wiggins as Roald (Image credit: Netflix) Niccy Lin as Sophie (Image credit: Netflix)

You season 4 Part One hits Netflix on February 9, 2023, followed by Part 2 on March 9.

