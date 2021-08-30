You season 3 teaser reveals October release date

The new teaser for Netflix's You season 3 reveals an October release date and places some monumentally high expectations on the shoulders of a newborn child.

At the end of the latest You season 3 teaser, it's revealed that the psychological thriller will debut its new season on October 15 exclusively on Netflix. The video also emphasizes that You season 3 will focus on a fresh-faced new character teased at the end of the last season.

*Spoilers for You season 2 ahead*

If you haven't seen You season 2 yet, here's your warning to turn back if you don't want anything spoiled. But if you are privy to the most recent events of the last season, you'll know lead anti-hero Joe Goldberg is, in a horrifying twist of events, the soon-to-be father of Love Quinn's child. That's definitely a good thing for Love in the short-term, as it's the reason Joe hasn't fallen back on his old habits of murdering every woman he dates, but it's almost certainly an awful thing for the baby.

"A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without, uh, challenges," Joe says as he decorates a cake with blood-red icing. "Let's just say, I'm hoping you do as I say, not as I do."

After some intense deliberation, Joe decides on a name for his son. "Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I'll make to give you the best life possible; to protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be, Henry?" he asks rhetorically. No pressure at all, kiddo.

