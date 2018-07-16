You only have a few hours to take high-end gaming on the go with a 20% discount on this MSI gaming laptop ($799.00) during Prime Day 2018

You need a gaming laptop to show off your dominance in Fortnite and continue to build your dinosaur theme park empire in Jurassic World: Evolution on the go, but you don't want to break the bank. Lucky you, Amazon is slashing $200 off a lean, mean, MSI machine as part of its Prime Day sales. It's one of the best gaming laptops, and certainly one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

The MSI GL62M 7REX-1896US (which I'm just going to call an "MSI gaming laptop" for what should be obvious reasons) comes packed with an i7-7700HQ CPU, GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics with 4GB of onboard RAM, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB SSD + 1TB hard drive. For just $799.00 on Amazon in the US (a 20% saving), that's a pretty fantastic deal. However, keep in mind this deal is ONLY available Monday, July 16 through Tuesday, July 17 (or until Amazon sells out), so you'd do well to click that add to cart button sooner rather than later.

