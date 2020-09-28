You can pre-load Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 right now on PlayStation

Pre-load for Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 is available now ahead of its release tomorrow - as long as you're playing on PlayStation.

In a tweet earlier this morning, Sony announced that its players could download the new content now, but there's been no such announcement for those on Xbox or PC.

Transmission imminent — pre-download Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6 on PS4 in preparation for its release on September 28. pic.twitter.com/tFBlEoa3emSeptember 28, 2020

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 update will set your hard drive space back another 20GB. That's smaller than Season 5, which was 36GB, but still big enough that the opportunity to pre-load the content is definitely appreciated. Given the game's already enormous file-size, however, it's basically just a drop in the ocean.

Unfortunately, if you're playing on PC or Xbox One, you'll need to wait until the update actually arrives before you can start downloading. According to Eurogamer, an Activision representative says that's because neither the Xbox nor the PC's Battle.Net launcher support pre-load for Modern Warfare or Warzone.

There's plenty heading to the games with the start of the new season. The new Verdansk Subway System will allow players to fast-travel around the map via seven stations, each of which will also contain weapons and armor to loot. There are also two new operators, Farah and Nikolai, who will be part of the new battle pass.

Whether or not you're pre-loading ahead of the new season, you can expect to get to play at the usual release times. Assuming Activision doesn't change up its previous schedule, the new content should drop at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET/ 6PM BST.

