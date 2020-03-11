You can order Cyberpunk 2077 for less than $50 right now at Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 will be one of the best games of this generation - and arguably of next generation too. So you might expect it'll hold its value incredibly well, both as a pre-order now and after it releases. Well, if you are looking to nail down a copy now, the great news is that you can pre-order it for less than 50 bucks right now. Which is madness, all things considered.

Whatever platform you plan to play it on, you can get it for just $49.94 at Walmart right now - PS4; Xbox One; or PC. This is a total bargain. If the game was released and it was this price a few months afterwards, this would be a great price. And given CD Projekt Red's track record with quality, free DLC, it's a safe bet that you'll be getting more than just the very basic, standard edition alone at this price.

If you need to swot up on what's come before now, make sure you check out the latest gameplay footage from last summer - a whole 14 minutes of glorious video game action. And for a more complete roundup and to fully inform yourself of what's going on, head on over to our Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order guide to get the full low down on all the other versions, goodies and availability.

Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4 | $49.94 at Walmart

This is a tremendous price for a brand new, not-even-released-yet PS4 game of this magnitude. Given most PS4 games start at the 60 dollar mark, this is great value.

Cyberpunk 2077 | PC | $49.94 at Walmart

And PC users can get the game from Walmart for the same price. Sure it's more than most PC games, but that's going to be the way for a game with this much hype behind it.

Cyberpunk 2077 | PC | $44.89 at CDKeys

If you're looking for the lowest price possible for a PC download of the game then you can get a handful of extra dollars off at CDKeys which makes it even more tempting.

This will be one of the best looking, most visually detailed games (probably) ever made, so make sure you have the right gear - get one of the best gaming TVs or the best gaming monitor into your setup to ensure you soak up all the visual fidelity the game has to offer.

