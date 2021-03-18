You can now preorder the latest Alienware gaming PCs - complete with 30-series graphics cards

With spring fresh in the air, the season of positive change is affecting us in the world of gaming tech and gear, and Alienware is falling in line by announcing their new R12 desktop range is up and running for pre-orders.

Keeping up to date with the latest in components, the refresh of the Alienware gaming PC lineup, kitted out with the latest additions to the best CPU for gaming - Intels brand spanking new 11th-gen processors, and best graphics cards - the hottest 30-series graphics cards from Nvidia - markets, is the Alienware Aurora R12 range - and you can preorder them today at Dell!

You can find the quick link below to the R12 homepage, or read on below for the detail on each variation currently on offer.

If you've been holding off on an upgrade, because you were waiting for the components to come in probably the best gaming PC money can buy right now, then this is the one for you. And there's a good spread of new builds, based around new, faster-than-ever, better-than-ever components too. For those taken by the incredibly exciting RTX 3080 graphics card, then there's a sweet build for you; if you're only considering the most beastly, in the form of the RTX 3090 card, then there's a rig for you; and if you fancy next-gen but can't stretch the budget, then there's an RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC below with your name on it; and if you're on the lookout for an entry-level Alienware gaming PC that'll still get the Intel 11th-gen CPU, then there's a computer here for you too. The spectrum is pretty well covered.

Cramming in the latest RTX 30-series graphics cards from Nvidia and 11th-gen Intel processors means these machines will be some of the most powerful, most capable, and most exciting gaming PCs on the pre-built market.

If you have or had an Alienware gaming PC then you'll know that when we say they are strong contenders for the best gaming PC money can buy, you'll know we're not lying. And even if you haven't had one before, odds are that the name carries such weight that you'll definitely rate them highly and covet them from a distance. With PCs becoming more and more attractive, these new pre-orders from Alienware will tempt a whole host of folk. Here's the full, latest lineup in a bit more detail.

Alienware Aurora R12 - RTX 3080 build | from $3,037.99 at Dell

Certainly the most attractive build in terms of the specs and the new components available. The 3080 is the darling of Nvidia's 30-series range, and so the build centered around that card is indeed the darling of this lineup. That new GDDR6X memory in the GPU and that 11th-gen processor? Mmm.

View Deal

Alienware Aurora R12 - RTX 3060 Ti build | from $1,891.39 at Dell

If you're keen on jumping into the world of Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards, but can't quite stretch to the big boys near the top of the pile, then this 3060 Ti-build could be just the ticket. It'll offer a more modest overall performance, but will still get you the new Intel processor, the Nvidia benefits, and have you gaming at 1080p and 1440p like a dream.

View Deal

Alienware Aurora R12 - RTX 3090 build | from $3,939.59 at Dell

However. If you can afford the big boys, then you might want to consider the biggest of them all - the RTX 3090. This is an absolute behemoth that will see you right for a number of years from now, and cover you well if you're a creative or designer too. As the card is very costly by itself (roughly $1,500) the price of this PC does represent that somewhat.

View Deal

Alienware Aurora R12 - GTX 1650 build | from $1,077.99 at Dell

This one is more for those folks who might be shopping for their first Alienware PC. By toning back the graphics card (massively) to the 16-series level, the affordability goes right up on this build, but you'll still get all the new AlienwareR12 goodness, including that 11th-gen CPU.View Deal

(Image credit: Dell)

And, just as a last public service announcement, if you're trying to buy one of the recently released graphics cards - or a machine powered by one - then these pages are going to be of interest:

Graphics card stock

RTX 3060 prices | RTX 3060 Ti prices | RTX 3070 prices | RTX 3080 prices | RTX 3090 prices | Buy AMD RX 6900 XT | Buy RX 6800

Laptop deals and stock

RTX 3060 laptops | RTX 3070 laptops | RTX 3080 laptops

PC deals and stock

RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3080 PC | RTX 3090 PC

If you prefer your gaming machines portable then you'll need to check out our guides to Alienware gaming laptops, the best gaming laptops, and the best Razer laptops going.