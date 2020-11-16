Where to buy an AMD RX 6000 series graphics card

Here we go again - the brand new Ryzen RX 6000 series GPUs are basically here and we predict that it'll be like every other hardware launch and release that 2020 has seen: violently quick, stock basically absent, and lady luck playing a very large role indeed.

However, what the previous launches have taught us is that, despite stock flying off virtual shelves as soon as it appears, links to retailers and products still occasionally work after the initial rush. As such, perseverance is vital and might see you pull off a coup when you least expect it. So, a page like this is always worth keeping in your armory. Or your bookmarks, at the least.

With that in mind, you'll find AMD RX 6000 series prices, stock, and releases below. This Wednesday (November 18 2020) sees the release of the first two cards: the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT. However, the card that really epitomises Big Navi, the 6900XT, will release on December 8 2020. Because they're likely to appear in best graphics cards lists across the internet in the coming months, anyone who's been holding out to upgrade will find that this is the time to strike.

All the cards have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, but the scale of compute units is where you can quickly tell the difference; the 6800 has 60 CUs, the 6800 XT has 72, and the 6900 XT has 80. What this all translates to is performance that'll go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's cards and offer excellently priced competitors that'll nicely round out the year's new graphics cards line up.

For reference, the two cards coming this week will be the cheaper of the series with the 6800 cards starting at the $579 mark, and the 6800 XT going at the $649 mark. In essence, these two are the direct competitors to the RTX 3070 and RTX 3090.

No matter which one you intend to buy, we've rounded up AMD RX 6000 retailers below who are likely to be your best bets for stock. Just move fast. Much like the launch of the RTX 3080 prices, the RTX 3090 stock, and the RTX 3070 prices, stock will appear and disappear quickly. Be prepared to be ultra fast in your F5-ing and equally so at checkout.

Good luck!

AMD RX 6000 GPU prices: retailer list

(Image credit: AMD)

Please note: As with all the hardware launches this year, these links will get you in the right direction but traffic might cause them to stutter or fall over. Keep persevering, as there have been plenty of examples of people being successful when they don't expect it.

Away from direct links to retailers here, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, so here are some latest prices on graphics cards to whet the appetite.

