Where to buy AMD RX 6900 XT graphics card - stock updates for the new AMD GPU

It's that time again, and knowing where to buy AMD RX 6900 XT cards is of the utmost importance today. Continuing 2020's relentless push to make competition for the best graphics card as intense as it's ever been, the card that really epitomizes 'Big Navi', the 6900XT, releases today (December 8, 2020) at 2pm.

We've rounded up AMD RX 6000 retailers who are likely to be your best bets for stock. Just move fast. Much like the launch of the RTX 3080 prices, the RTX 3090 stock, and the RTX 3070 prices, these AMD RX 6900 XT offers will appear and disappear quickly. Be prepared to be ultra-fast in your F5-ing and equally so at checkout.

Yup, we expect stock to sell out incredibly quickly again, but as we've seen with the Xbox Series X and PS5 stock situation across the board, it's very much worth checking the stores below on a regular basis anyway - you may well get lucky. Keep hitting that refresh button and hope things turn out OK. Once again, it is lady luck we are appealing to for a 2020 hardware launch.

Where to buy AMD RX 6900 XT cards

AMD RX 6900 XT retailer links

US AMD RX 6900 XT direct-to-card links

Please note: The above links will get you in the right direction, but traffic might cause them to stutter or fall over. Keep persevering, as there have been plenty of examples of people being successful when they don't expect it.

For reference to anyone who has been trying to get a next-gen graphics card: this might be your last time to try 'properly' this year until stock becomes more readily available - and not from scalpers. It's not a brilliant time to be building a gaming PC because of the lack of stock and high prices, but getting an AMD RX 6900 XT now might prove to be a good starting point for a machine for 2021 and beyond.

Like the previous AMD 6000 cards, the RX 6900 XT has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, but the scale of compute units is where you can quickly tell the difference and 'advantage' that the 6900 XT has: it's got 80 CUs while the 6800 has 60 CUs, and the 6800 XT has 72.

What this all translates to is performance that'll go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's 30-series cards and offer excellently priced competitors that'll nicely round out the year's new graphics cards line up.

Away from direct links to retailers here, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, so here are some latest prices on graphics cards to whet the appetite.

