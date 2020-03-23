You can get some great cheap monitor deals at Newegg right now - but for today only!

A cheap monitor that offers quality work and play benefits is, for obvious reasons, a pretty good purchase to make right now. And if you're going to get any monitor nowadays, it might as well be a gaming-focused one. Happily, monitor sales present a great opportunity to pick them up cheap. So, if you're working from home more often or need another panel for a multi-device or multi-screen setup, then there are a good few on sale over at Newegg right now.

Given the general price trends of gaming gear right now - a decline, broadly speaking - and their high quality, gaming monitors are great for everyday use, creative use and work use, as well as for playing games. This is because the best gaming monitors have to produce excellent, sharp picture quality, great contrasts, and exquisite colors from the deepest blacks to the brightest whites. As a result, they are excellent monitors for any use - especially when you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a reliable screen, or one from a reputable manufacturer.

Highlights of this sale include the very reasonable Acer ED242QR - discounted by 41% - offering a solid, budget-entry curved panel that will be perfect for everyday use and games. For those looking to bag a gaming-focused panel, then the ASUS VP28UQGL - which has $90 off - is a great choice for a quality 4K gaming monitor from a trusted manufacturer, and it really doesn't break the bank either.

If you're looking for a real value-busting monitor then there's the ASUS VA24EHE going for only $105 (after promo code - see below) which is a solid, and worthwhile, impulse purchase monitor. Elsewhere of note, there is the curved Samsung CFG73 panel that can be obtained for just $269.99 after the store discount and the money-saving code you can enter (see below). And for another great big discount, you can get the Pixio PX329 32-inch screen for just $269.99 after the discount and the code too - a saving of more than 25%.

You'll find links below for all of these, but note that these deals end at midnight PST tonight.

Cheap monitor deals

Acer ED242QR 24-inch curved monitor | just $134.99 at Newegg

At very nearly half price, this deal bags you a whole lot of monitor for your money. It's not a world-beating gaming panel, but its got pedigree and will be excellent to pick up for those working from home more often too.View Deal

ASUS VP28UQGL 28-inch 4K monitor | $249.99 at Newegg

Adding the label '4K' to a gaming monitor usually sends price tags rocketing but this deal on an ASUS model bucks that trend and offers an excellent bang-for-buck deal. View Deal

ASUS VA24EHE 24-inch monitor | $104.99 at Newegg

This is just a great, no-messing-around monitor that is perfect for everything on a small budget. Remember to use the code EMCDEFG24 to get the fullest of offers on this panel.View Deal

Samsung CFG73 27-inch curved monitor | just $269.99 at Newegg

Samsung's expertise and quality in making screens goes without saying and the company applies this to monitors brilliantly too such as in the form of this lovely curved panel that also has decent gaming specs. Use code EMCDEFG25 to get the fullest discount on this monitor.View Deal

Pixio PX329 32" monitor | just $269.99 at Newegg

The biggest monitor on this round-up and the biggest discount, too. This has got pretty good gaming chops and, due to its size, would probably be good for PS4 and Xbox too - as well as providing a nice large display for work. Don't forget the code EMCDEFG23 to get you that extra saving.View Deal

