You can forget about a new DC/Arkham game at E3 2019, as WB Montreal isn't attending the show either

There's plenty to get excited about with E3 2019 this year, but Batman isn't one of them. Despite rumours of a Destiny 2-style Suicide Squad game in the works at WB Montreal, the studio's Game Director Geoff Ellenor has seemingly confirmed on Twitter that he and his team's secret project won't be part of the E3 2019 schedule this year.

Check out Ellenor's tweet for yourself, which suggests he'll be in Canada throughout the week of E3, and see what you make of it. WB Montreal's update follows news that Rocksteady, Warner Bros.' other first-party studio with a history of DC games, won't be attending E3 either, amidst rumours it's busy working on a Justice League video game set in the Arkham universe.

Waiting for #GodzillaMovie to start. In Montreal. Which for concerned parties is in a theater. NOT an airplane. In case you needed to know in some way. 😎June 6, 2019

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment itself, Rocksteady and WB Montreal's publisher, is making an appearance at the show this year, though it's unclear what new games of 2019 and beyond it has to reveal with these two major players out of the picture.

Techland has dropped its publishing partnership with the company since Dying Light, for example, and will now be part of the Square Enix E3 2019 lineup for its sequel, Dying Light 2, while it's unlikely that Monolith Studios has anything new to show just yet, following the 2017 release of Middle Earth: Shadow of War.

Rumours of a new Lego: Star Wars title from TT Games, centred around the upcoming release of Star Wars 9: Rise of Skywalker, made the rounds a few months ago, so perhaps this is the most likely option from Warner Bros. this year. Yay?