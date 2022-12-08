Yellowjackets season 2 gets spring 2023 release date – and cryptic first teaser

Yellowjackets season 2 officially has a release date, as well as a cryptic first teaser trailer. The next installment of the Emmy-nominated series is arriving on March 24, 2023.

The release date was announced in a 15-second clip that doesn't give much away about the new season. In between snowy scenes of the wilderness, there are several close-ups of the mysterious shape that was spotted in the background of a few scenes in season 1 – a triangle with a circle at one end and a hook at the other, with lines intersecting the shape. The shape is being drawn into condensation on a window, carved into a tree, and cut into someone's hand.

The series deals with dual timelines – in 1996, a high school girls' soccer team is on their way from New Jersey to the national competition in Seattle when their flight crashes in the Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, in 2021, the survivors are in their 40s and trying to live normal lives, to varying degrees of success, while the terrible events of 25 years ago continue to haunt them.

Several new cast members have been added to the show's present-day timeline, including Elijah Wood as a fellow "citizen detective" and friend of Misty (Christina Ricci), Simone Kessell as the adult version of Lottie (Courtney Eaton), and Lauren Ambrose as the adult version of Van (Liv Hewson).

They join an ensemble cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress in the 2021 timeline and Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sammi Hanratty in the 1996 timeline.

While we wait for Yellowjackets season 2 to arrive on Showtime and Paramount Plus next spring, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming your way in the next few months.