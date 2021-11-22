Walmart Xbox Series X restock happening today - here's how to grab a console

Walmart has confirmed that it will be hosting an online Xbox Series X restock event today while supply lasts. The drop will occur at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, but you'll have to move extremely quickly as it's only likely to last mere minutes (or even seconds).

For those of you wanting to jump the virtual queue and get in early, Walmart Plus members will be able to shop for Xbox Series X stock at 4pm ET / 1pm PT (three hours ahead of the public), with early access beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you're a paid member today, you will stand a much better chance at securing the console for yourself. It costs just $12.95 per month and could be the difference between you checking out with a new console, or consoling yourself through disappointment.

With the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals only a few days away, now could be the best time to get yourself the elusive console to take advantage of exclusive games hitting some of their historic lowest-ever prices. It's currently unknown if more Xbox Series X restocks are confirmed to happen on, or around, the day itself, so be sure to keep a close watch out today.

Today's Xbox Series X restock at Walmart

Xbox Series X | $499 at Walmart Xbox Series X | $499 at Walmart

Live at 7pm ET / 4pm PT - It's easy to see why the Xbox Series X is so in-demand even a year on; it outputs up to 4K120 with incredible exclusive games (as well as Game Pass Ultimate). Be sure to be there in time to stand a chance of scoring one.



Previous Xbox Series X restocks

Xbox Series X restock tips

1. Sign in early with payment information ready

We know that the Xbox Series X restock at Walmart today is happening at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Log in early with your account information, billing address, and payment information ready to go. This avoids wasting those crucial seconds at checkout which could mean going home empty-handed.

2. Don't panic - there may be more restocks on the way

We usually see Xbox Series X restocks happening at least once a week any given week, though it could be a little more common over the Winter sales events. If you're unsuccessful today, you should be able to try again sooner rather than later.

3. Aim for bundles if they are available

Due to just how competitive things can get, with thousands of people hoping to check out with the standalone console, we recommend aiming for a bundle featuring some of the best Xbox Series X accessories or best Xbox Series X games instead, as they tend to hang around longer.

4. Don't deal with scalpers / the reseller market

We've touched upon this already, but if you don't happen to score yourself the system today, then do not pay grossly over-the-odds just to get an Xbox Series X in time for Christmas. It's a great console, but it's not worth putting yourself out $900+ in some cases.

Check for Xbox Series X stock today

If you're looking to push the visual capabilities of your new console then you can get one of the best gaming TVs at lower prices this week during the Black Friday Xbox Series TV deals. What's more, if you want games at cheaper rates, the Black Friday gaming deals have already seen huge price drops on some recently released triple-A titles.