Xbox Project Scarlett will probably be one of multiple new generations, Phil Spencer says

We still have a lot to learn about Xbox Series X ahead of its launch for the holidays next year, but Phil Spencer can already tell us one thing for sure: it isn't going to make the same mistakes that Xbox One did when it first came out. The head of Xbox was frank about the lessons his team took away from the poor start Microsoft had to the current console generation in an interview with The Verge .

“I would say a learning from the Xbox One generation is we will not be out of position on power or price,” Spencer said. “If you remember the beginning of this generation we were a hundred dollars more expensive and yes, we were less powerful. And we started Project Scarlett with this leadership team in place with a goal of having market success.”

Remember when Xbox One was announced with deep Kinect integration, home entertainment aspirations, and a confusing (but admittedly forward thinking) system of sharing and playing games through digital licenses? Then Sony came in with a machine that played games a bit better for less money and ate Microsoft's lunch? It sounds like that isn't going to happen again.

We won't know how Xbox Project Scarlett will fare against PS5 until the next generation properly arrives, but the matchup will be different. Then Spencer thinks you should expect even more Xboxes after that.

“We had the discussion years ago ‘do we want to go do another generation?’ Yes, and do we think there will be multiple generations ahead of us? I actually think there probably is,” Spencer said. “So we’re going all in. We’re all-in on Project Scarlett and I want to compete, and I want to compete in the right ways, which is why we’re focused on cross-play and backward compatibility.”