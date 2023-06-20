Xbox announces yet another not-E3 showcase

As if three broadcasts on the E3 2023 schedule weren't enough, Microsoft somehow has more games to show, and will be doing just that with the indie-focused ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11.

As Xbox says in a tweet: "BIG NEWS! ID@Xbox and IGN are joining forces to exclusively present the next ID@Xbox Showcase on July 11. Get a first look at some new games including trailers, gameplay, reveals and more!" The stream will take place at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST and will be available across all of IGN's myriad social channels, which you can get a full list of over in the official announcement.

July 11 also marks the kickoff of Xbox's Summer Game Demo Fest, which will offer an array of free indie demos through July 17, similar to Steam Next Fest.

ID@Xbox, of course, is the publisher's indie outreach program, covering everything from proper small-team indie games to much larger (but still technically indie third-party) productions like Hitman 3 or High On Life. ID@Xbox Showcases tend to be focused on games at the smaller end of the spectrum, but last year's show did feature games as notable as Coffee Talk Episode 2 and details on the second DLC pack for the megahit Vampire Survivors - plus a whole lot of other intriguing indies besides.

This will be Microsoft's fourth event adjacent to the E3 2023 schedule, after the Xbox Games Showcase, Starfield Direct, and Xbox Games Showcase Extended. Clearly Xbox wants you to know that there's far too much gaming goodness on the horizon to confine it all to one show.

If you're looking for even more new games in 2023, you might want to check out how to watch the Nintendo Direct for June 2023.