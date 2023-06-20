How to watch the Nintendo Direct June 2023

After weeks of rumors, our wishes have finally come true. Here's how to watch the Nintendo Direct taking place this week.

On June 21, we'll be getting a Nintendo Direct showcase that's set to feature "roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year." Nintendo has only mentioned one title by name in its announcement and it's the last first-party title we know about, Pikmin 4, which is set to release as soon as next month.

Other than that, there's no telling what will appear during the Nintendo Direct. To tune in live, you should head to Nintendo's various YouTube accounts at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM BST or the Nintendo website . To make it even easier to watch the showcase live, we've included a link to the stream below, so you can bookmark this page and come back to it just before the Direct begins.

As for what we can expect during the showcase, as we said, the only thing that's been confirmed so far is more info on Pikmin 4.

That hasn't stopped fans from theorizing, however, so if any of these predictions end up being accurate - we're in for a treat. One of the biggest guesses we've seen so far is a Chrono Trigger remake of some kind. Fans want this so much that one person took it upon themselves to imagine a 2.5D remake of the classic JRPG.

Elsewhere, rumors are also pointing to a new 2D Mario game, as well as remakes of other classic Nintendo games such as Super Mario RPG, and maybe even some The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC. You should always go into these things with an open mind though as there's no telling what Nintendo currently has up its sleeve.

You'll be able to find all of the announcements on our upcoming Switch games list soon enough.