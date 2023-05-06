Complete WWE 2K23 Showcase matches and unlockables guide

The WWE 2K23 Showcase matches and unlockables list is critical if you want to add retro favorites Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam to your game. While both are included in WWE 2K23, you need to overcome John Cena in Showcase mode in order to play as them. They’re not the only goodies available in this way. Worry not, though. Below we explain how to grab those guys and all the other hidden treats, in your WWE 2K23 showcase matches and unlockables guide.

WWE 2K23 Showcase essentials

Before we get to the list itself, here’s the essential intel on WWE 2K23 Showcase. As in previous years, it’s a mode dedicated to replaying a WWE legend’s biggest matches. Step forward, John Cena. Only this year there’s a twist: the majority of the mode sees you go up against Cena. Featured WWE 2K23 roster members include The Rock, Undertaker and Batista. WWE 2K23 DLC additions and WWE 2K23 CAWs aren’t featured in the mode – but those guides are still worth a look if you’re looking for fresh combatants to go up against Angle, Van Dam and co.

The complete WWE 2K23 Showcase matches and unlockables list

Match 1: John Cena vs Rob Van Dam (ECW One Night Stand 2006)

Rob Van Dam

John Cena ‘06

WWE Championship ’05-’13

ECW One Night Stand ‘06 arena



Match 2: John Cena vs Kurt Angle (Smackdown 2002)

Kurt Angle

John Cena ’02

Smackdown ‘02 arena

Match 3: John Cena vs The Undertaker (Vengeance 2003)

Undertaker ‘03

U Can’t See Me entrance

Vengeance ‘03 arena

Match 4: John Cena vs The Undertaker (WrestleMania 34)

The Undertaker ‘18

John Cena ’18

WrestleMania 34 arena

Match 5: John Cena vs Triple H (Night of Champions 2008)

Triple H ‘08

John Cena ’08

Night of Champions ‘08 arena

Match 6: John Cena vs AJ Styles (Summerslam 2016)

AJ Styles ‘16

John Cena ’16

Summerslam ‘16 arena

Match 7: John Cena vs Edge (Summerslam 2006)

Edge ‘06

Lita ’06

John Cena ‘06 (alternate attire)

Summerslam ‘06 arena

Match 8: John Cena vs Edge (New Year’s Revolution 2006)

Edge ‘06 (alternate attire)

Lita ‘06 (alternate attire)

John Cena ‘06 (alternate attire)

New Year’s Revolution ‘06 arena

Match 9: John Cena vs Roman Reigns (Summerslam 2021)

Roman Reigns ’21

John Cena ’21

Summerslam ‘21 arena

Match 10: John Cena vs The Rock (WrestleMania 28)

The Rock ’12

John Cena ’12

WrestleMania 28 arena

Match 11: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar (Summerslam 2014)

Brock Lesnar ’14

John Cena ’14

WWE Championship ’13-’14

World Heavyweight Championship

Summerslam ‘14 arena

Match 12: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar (Backlash 2003)

Brock Lesnar ’03

John Cena ’03

WWE Undisputed Championship

Backlash ‘03 arena

Match 13: John Cena vs Batista (Summerslam 2008)

Batista ’08

John Cena ’08

Summerslam ‘08 Arena

Match 14: John Cena vs Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell 2009)

Randy Orton ’09

John Cena ’09

Hell in a Cell ‘09 arena

Match 15: John Cena vs a wrestler of your choice

Super Cena

Match 16: John Cena vs Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan vs Bruno Sammartino