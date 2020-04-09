Create your own gaming-focused home working bundle of tech in a Best Buy sale right now

There is no reason why you can't give your working from home tech set up a gaming edge nowadays, and this Best Buy sale is a great means to do so. In fact, tech with a gaming edge will probably serve you better, particularly in terms of durability and versatility. So, with a quick rummage through Best Buy's current gaming sale you can pick up fine kit right now.

With more of us working from home now, there might well be an increased desire to boost your gear for work reasons, but the standard of quality in gaming-centric tech is better, will add more bows to your string and generally offer a superior standard of interaction and use.

We've picked out some solid gear, all nicely discounted, that will provide an excellent working from home setup - all with a gaming edge. This means you'll get all the benefits of gaming tech while working - clear and crisp headsets with quality microphones, comfortable and feature-filled keyboards, and smooth, ergonomic mice - that can then be deployed instantly and seamlessly for gaming without having to worry about buying a whole different setup.

Starting off with a cheap gaming laptop deal under $1000, the below items will have you well kitted out for the foreseeable future. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop is a lightweight gaming machine but still holds a good amount of pedigree and genuine capability but manages to come in at a very respectable $599 price tag which is great for something you can genuinely play games on and work with too. Team that with a quality Alienware monitor with $100 off, and you'll have the display sorted. And never, ever neglect the peripherals: the below mouse, keyboard and headset are some of our favorite items, or from some of our favorite brands so we can fully trust their quality and value for money.

One of our favorite mouses of all time, the DeathAdder is just built for excellence and executes that in every way. Getting it for half price is a no brainer if you're on the lookout for a mouse.

Coming in at perhaps a little dear, this Alienware monitor is genuinely good and goes a long way to justify its price tag. It's got great gaming chops in terms of speeds and tech, but also has brilliant picture quality and colors. And it's got 100 bucks off. Nice.

Saving up for a genuinely frightening powerhouse to go with your new kit? Then you'll want one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops. It'll be a match made in heaven.