These are the desk accessories under $50 I couldn't live without, and you bet I'm watching them like a hawk this Prime Day
I've been using Prime Day deals to upgrade my desk setup for years now - I think I'm currently on Desk V6.2. I've tried all the gadgets and gizmos, sweated over multi-monitor setups, cheap laptop stands that just won't stay upright, and RGB light strips that show more PCB than actual LED. Been there, done that.
Over the years, I've filtered Amazon's offerings down to a selection of desk accessories that actually make a difference to the way I work and play, and how my setup looks and feels overall. Don't get me wrong, I'm always looking for Desk V6.3 ideas - and will be reporting back on the upgrades I make this year in due course.
However, for now, these are the gadgets I'm hoping more will be able to take advantage of thanks to next week's Prime Day gaming deals. They all come in under $50 and they're all worth far more than that in functionality.
PSA: Check your desk before buying
Before we dive into the meat of these gadgets, it's worth noting that you might want to check your actual desk dimensions before picking up too many extra gadgets. I started out on a smaller Ikea model and quickly overcrowded it with monitor arms, shelves, stands, and gizmos.
Not only will you need to make sure you have enough surface area to accommodate your haul, but you'll want to check the thickness of your desk as well. A couple of my favorite desk accessories need to be clamped onto the side of your surface, and that's going to be tough if it's too thick or too thin.
7 desk accessories to watch this Prime Day
This Vivo pegboard is identical (even down to the accessories) to the Thermaltake board I use to keep all my accessories at easy reach. It clears up my desk top and provides a nice display shelf for my Ally.
The actual board is secured with a set of clamp feet, which means there's no need to drill into a wall or rely on weak adhesive tape. Plus, you'll get hooks, trays, and pots for a wide range of accessories all included.
Great for:
✅ A clutter-free space
✅ Showing off those accessories
✅ Easy reach
Avoid if:
❌ Your desk is thicker than the clamp
After testing a gaming keyboard for weeks on end I then need to clean it up and take pictures for reviews. That process has been far easier since I started using this cleaning putty. Simply whack it down onto your keys and the sticky gel will collect all the dust and dirt from between the caps incredibly quickly.
You will need to top up after a while - the jar says six months, but I've managed to squeeze a bit more time out of mine in the past. After a while, the goo gets a little too sticky and leaves residue.
Great for:
✅ Quick and easy setup spruces
✅ High profile keyboards
Avoid if:
❌ You don't want to rebuy (it only performs at its peak for around 6 months)
I didn't think I'd need to do so much math when writing about gaming hardware, but it turns out my teachers were right. Thankfully, this 8BitDo Numpad and calculator makes all those calculations a lot more fun. Honestly though? It gets most of its use in TCG Card Shop Simulator. Being able to hit those prices fast makes a tremendous difference to my nerdy guilty pleasure.
It connects via 2.4GHz or Bluetooth (but can also run those calculations without a PC tether) and even sports hot-swappable switches so you can truly refine the feel.
Great for:
✅ TKL keyboard users
✅ A retro aesthetic
✅ Quick math
Avoid if:
❌ You a subtle setup design
This one goes out to my Apple gang. I searched high and low for a compact Magsafe charging stand, and this is the best one I've found so far. The entire block extends to support a phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and even folds down into a handy square for travel.
Everything connects via a single USB-C on the back and keeps my phone topped up while I'm at my desk. Just note that you'll need a MagSafe case on your device, as most others won't be able to feed the charge through.
Great for:
✅ Always-on displays
✅ All-Apple setups
✅ Regular travel
Avoid if:
❌ You don't have a MagSafe case
I've been stuck with cheap RGB light strips for a long time, but I upgraded to a set of these Govee light bars last year. They sit at the back of my desk and throw a surprisingly bright glow of customizable light onto the wall behind. With full Alexa control and a few different scene and music modes there are plenty of effects to explore.
There are a few cables involved (both sides tether to each other and then to a separate base station), but it's all easily manageable.
Great for:
✅ A pop of color
✅ Smart home integration
✅ Non-obtrusive lighting
Avoid if:
❌ You prefer a more subtle RGB nod
I've had my fair share of mouse pads over the years, but I'm firmly in the XL camp now. Having a full mat to spread across my desk not only gives my keyboard a nice soft cushion for thoccy keypresses but also saves my desk surface from scrapes and scratches. This NZXT model also provides a particularly smooth glide for a mouse as well.
Great for:
✅ Faster mouse movement
✅ Extra keyboard cushioning
✅ Desk protection
Avoid if:
❌ You prefer a hard mouse surface
I've done double monitor arms, I've done desk risers, I've done wall mounts. After all that, this is where I've ended up. The Huanuo Single Monitor arm keeps my desk free from stands and adds extra swivel and movement functionality. I can push my screen all the way back or pull it to the front of the desk for some high-intensity gameplay. I can even swivel it round for streaming at another angle. All that, and it's still under $50.
Great for:
✅ VESA monitors
✅ Multi-use setups
✅ Saving desk space
Avoid if:
❌ Your desk is too thick for clamping
Is Amazon Prime Day good for desk accessories?
Absolutely. These are the kinds of cheap buys that are always worth a look during major sales events. Amazon's range of budget brands can be daunting, and some can miss in their quality and value for money. However, prices can plummet during this sale - even on cheaper top-up items like keyboard cleaner and cable ties.
Which desk accessories should you avoid on Amazon Prime Day?
That all depends on your setup and preferences. I'd recommend avoiding cheap laptop holders based on my own experience with the kind of quality you'll find from budget brands, but others may be willing to look past build strength for a bit of extra space.
In general, though, it's always important to avoid budget brands with few reviews. These are often listings created just for the sale itself and shouldn't be trusted.
Another red flag is if a product has a wealth of five-star reviews but none of them are from verified purchases. Amazon sellers can and do pay for reviews on their products, but the retailer makes sure that the legit ones are flagged.
When does Amazon Prime Day begin?
Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on Tuesday July 8, but I'm already starting to see those prices tumble. Some desk accessories are at their lowest prices ever right now. The best time to buy is when the price is right for you.
I'm also rounding up all the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals and we're also looking to the best Prime Day monitor deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals for larger desk upgrades.
