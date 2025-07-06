These are the desk accessories under $50 I couldn't live without, and you bet I'm watching them like a hawk this Prime Day

I've been using Prime Day deals to upgrade my desk setup for years now - I think I'm currently on Desk V6.2. I've tried all the gadgets and gizmos, sweated over multi-monitor setups, cheap laptop stands that just won't stay upright, and RGB light strips that show more PCB than actual LED. Been there, done that.

Over the years, I've filtered Amazon's offerings down to a selection of desk accessories that actually make a difference to the way I work and play, and how my setup looks and feels overall. Don't get me wrong, I'm always looking for Desk V6.3 ideas - and will be reporting back on the upgrades I make this year in due course.

However, for now, these are the gadgets I'm hoping more will be able to take advantage of thanks to next week's Prime Day gaming deals. They all come in under $50 and they're all worth far more than that in functionality.

The quick list

PSA: Check your desk before buying

Before we dive into the meat of these gadgets, it's worth noting that you might want to check your actual desk dimensions before picking up too many extra gadgets. I started out on a smaller Ikea model and quickly overcrowded it with monitor arms, shelves, stands, and gizmos.

Not only will you need to make sure you have enough surface area to accommodate your haul, but you'll want to check the thickness of your desk as well. A couple of my favorite desk accessories need to be clamped onto the side of your surface, and that's going to be tough if it's too thick or too thin.

7 desk accessories to watch this Prime Day

Is Amazon Prime Day good for desk accessories? Absolutely. These are the kinds of cheap buys that are always worth a look during major sales events. Amazon's range of budget brands can be daunting, and some can miss in their quality and value for money. However, prices can plummet during this sale - even on cheaper top-up items like keyboard cleaner and cable ties.

Which desk accessories should you avoid on Amazon Prime Day? That all depends on your setup and preferences. I'd recommend avoiding cheap laptop holders based on my own experience with the kind of quality you'll find from budget brands, but others may be willing to look past build strength for a bit of extra space. In general, though, it's always important to avoid budget brands with few reviews. These are often listings created just for the sale itself and shouldn't be trusted. Another red flag is if a product has a wealth of five-star reviews but none of them are from verified purchases. Amazon sellers can and do pay for reviews on their products, but the retailer makes sure that the legit ones are flagged.

When does Amazon Prime Day begin? Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on Tuesday July 8, but I'm already starting to see those prices tumble. Some desk accessories are at their lowest prices ever right now. The best time to buy is when the price is right for you.

