Wild Hearts PC Performance issues and requirements explained

Wild Hearts PC performance issues have been a problem for those trying to play, even for many well within the game's PC requirements. Of course, not all will be having this trouble, and it's entirely possible that a patch of fix will be put out prior or following Wild Hearts' full release on the 16th and 17th, but that's not exactly helpful to those who are having trouble getting Wild Hearts to run with PC performance issues, mainly FPS and lag. We'll discuss what can be done below - though I wouldn't get too optimistic if I were you.

Wild Hearts PC performance fixes and optimization

Wild Hearts' poor PC performance is very likely something you won't be able to do much about - right now the game is simply not very well optimised for PC, so while there's things you can do to make the game better, you might not be able to get both great graphics and high frame rates. Here's a few pointers on a better PC experience overall, most of which are fairly obvious:

Make sure your computer at least matches the requirements listed below.

In the Graphics section of the menu, try changing graphics overall to medium or low.

For more specific suggestions, try reducing or turning off the following hardware-intensive (but not always game-changing) graphics options: Motion Blur Particle Effects Shadows Reflections Clouds Ambient Occlusion Anti-Aliasing Depth of Field (DOF)

Make sure your PC isn't running any additional programs that might use up memory capacity.

It's fairly standard stuff for PC gamers and you've likely tried a lot of these already, but it's the best we can offer right now - as mentioned, Wild Hearts just isn't very well optimised for computers at time of writing, with reports coming in from many players of poor graphics and low FPS rates.

Wild Hearts PC requirements

The following PC requirements are those officially recommended by EA , though keep in mind that many whose computers match or exceed those requirements have still reported issues with their game's performance.

MINIMUM OS: 64 bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400 Memory: 12GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) DirectX: 12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 80GB

RECOMMENDED OS: 64 bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700K Memory: 16GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB) Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 2070 (VRAM 8GB) DirectX: 12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 80GB



But again, these aren't guarantees of anything! PC issues appear to be universal right now, with players working from both budget laptops and high-octane supercomputers reporting difficulties, though they do seem to get less drastic on the more powerful computers, generally speaking.