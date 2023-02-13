Wild Hearts fast travel is done through Tents and Campsites for the most part, which players have to manually build themselves as Dragon Karakuri. Every region starts the player off with a free tent, usually placed at the very edge of the map, but reaching monsters on the other side of the island or continent… It could take a while. We'll explain how to fast travel in Wild Hearts properly below, as well as alternatives and ways to build Tents cheaply.

Wild Hearts fast travel explained

Wild Hearts fast travel is done through building Tents, special Dragon Karakuri that usually cost 50 Wood to build, a fairly expensive investment that means you won't be able to build very many in a region, especially early on. However, when you do have a Tent built, you can select it via the map to instantly travel there. For this reason, it's good to space them out around each region, making sure none of them are too close together.

Building Tents cheap

Tents can be built much more cheaply - about 5 Wood instead of 50 - if you find a Campsite. These are special, somewhat hidden zones in fixed locations in each region, usually with a Healing Water Spring and a few other extras somewhere a little higher up (though not exclusively). The game will alert you when you find one, and it's the chance to get a very cheap travel point - always make use of these where you can!

Faster movement in Wild hearts

We mentioned this a little in our Wild Hearts tips, but once you have a few Tents set up, it's best to use Ziplines and other high-mobility Karakuri to make travel around the map faster as a whole. Think of your Tents like Train Stations, and the Ziplines like tracks connecting them to each other and various points of relevance. Get a good network set up, and there'll be nowhere you can't reach soon. Keep in mind that you've joined somebody else's game via Wild Hearts multiplayer, you'll only have their ziplines, Tents and Karakuri to play with, and won't be able to build your own.

