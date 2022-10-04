Wild Hearts: Everything we know so far about EA's monster hunter game

Wild Hearts quickly stole our attention. Revealed on September 28, this is the new monster hunter game from EA and Koei Tecmo. To be more specific, it's coming from Omega Force – the studio behind the iconic hunting game series Toukiden. With its stunning world design, ghastly looking beasts, and interesting blend of combat and crafting, Wild Hearts has already become one of our most anticipated upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games for 2023.

Stuart Lang, the VP of global brand at EA has said that Wild Hearts should be considered "the first AAA hunting experience for a new generation" and that we should all expect "ingenious mechanics, giant nature-infused beasts, and epic battles" in Wild Hearts. We've already seen a little of the game in action, and there's an extended gameplay reveal for Wild Hearts coming soon. But in the meantime, keep reading to discovering everything we know about Wild Hearts so far.

(Image credit: EA)

EA has set the Wild Hearts release date for February 17, 2023. Wild Hearts has a surprisingly short lead time from reveal to release, following its first showing on September 28. In an interview with IGN (opens in new tab), game director Kotaro Hirata says that this shorter window will mean "the less time players would have to wait, and the more interested they would be in playing the game" following four years of production.

Wild Hearts platforms

(Image credit: EA)

The Wild Hearts platforms have been confirmed as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. That makes Wild Hearts one of EA's first new-gen exclusive games, with the vast majority of the publisher's releases also landing on PS4 and Xbox One over the past two years. EA has also confirmed that Wild Hearts will be available on PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Game Store. Additionally, we learned that EA has no idea of what console generation we're in – which, at the very least, gave social media something to smile about for a news cycle.

Wild Hearts trailer

The Wild Hearts reveal trailer made its debut on September 28, 2022. The two minute video displayed in-game footage captured by developer Omega Force, showcasing the all-new hunting game while teasing some of its unique approaches to crafting and combat. In the Wild Hearts trailer, which you watch above, you'll see giant nature-infused beasts called Kemono, a look at the ancient traps called Karakuri, and a brief glimpse into the fantasy feudal Japan setting of Azuma.

Wild Hearts gameplay

(Image credit: EA)

The Wild Hearts gameplay experience will be familiar to any of you who have played Capcom's Monster Hunter or Omega Force's Toukiden games in the past. It's a hunting game where you need to carefully scout locations, get yourself geared up for a fight, carefully set traps, and hope you have the stamina to survive against some challenging encounters with fantastic beasts. Koei Tecmo says this new monster hunter game will differ from others on the market because of its focus on crafting and building.

In Wild Hearts you'll be able to craft Karakuri – which are said to be "sophisticated mechanisms crafted from a lost, ancient technology." Yosuke Hayashi, the executive vice president of Koei Tecmo, says that the team at Omega Force wants to "create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game." And you'll see that reflected in the sorts of traps you can craft and set, ranging from platforms that help with vertical traversal, to harpoon cannons that can hold Kemono beasts in place, to timed explosives, and so much more.

Wild Hearts co-op

(Image credit: EA)

There will be Wild Hearts co-op support at launch. While you can choose to play Wild Hearts in single-player, the game has been built around three-player co-op – with you and two friends gearing up, scouting locations, and getting into challenging battles with some truly awe-inspiring creatures. Koei Tecmo has also confirmed that there will be Wild Hearts crossplay support across all platforms from day one, which will allow PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X players to hunt together when the game launches on February 17, 2023.

Wild Hearts setting

(Image credit: EA)

The Wild Hearts setting has been confirmed as a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan. The world is called Azuma, and it looks absolutely stunning in everything that we've seen of it so far. In Wild Hearts, we find Azuma under siege by the once peaceful Kemono – they're the giant nature-infused beasts you may have seen in the screenshots and trailers. We also know that Wild Hearts won't be an open-world game, but will instead employ a zone-based structure like Omega Force's Toukiden 2 or Capcom's Monster Hunter games. You'll be returning to these sprawling regions time and time again, so we're expecting the developers to pack each zone with plenty of diversity and verticality.

Wild Hearts story

(Image credit: EA)

The Wild Hearts story will have you exploring Azuma as a lone wolf or in a pack of three, working to clear the land of nature-infused beasts who are altering the environments beyond recognition. Whether you're going up against dangerous plant-infused squirrels or the screen-engulfing Kingtusk wild boar, Wild Hearts isn't presenting an easy mission. Naturally, you aren't going to play as an ordinary citizen. Koei Tecmo has said that you'll "become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region" after getting mauled by a winter wolf Deathstalker – listen, I don't know what that is but I'm already excited to enact my revenge.

Wild Hearts developer

(Image credit: EA)

Wild Hearts is being touted as a new monster hunter game from EA, although that isn't the entire story. It's actually in development from Omega Force, which is a part of the wider Koei Tecmo Games group. Omega Force is best known for action hack-and-slash experiences, like the Dynasty Warriors, Samurai Warriors, Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage, One Piece: Pirate Warriors series' – not to mention Toukiden: The Age of Demons and Toukiden 2. Which is all to say, that Omega Force has good form here.

Yosuke Hayashi, the executive vice president of Koei Tecmo, said this of the partnership between Omega Force and the EA Originals division: "It's an honor to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing groundbreaking new games, The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets."

How to watch the Wild Hearts extended gameplay

(Image credit: EA)

Following the reveal on September 28, EA and Koei Tecmo have promised that there will be a Wild Hearts extended gameplay reveal on October 5, 2022. The debut trailer set the tone of the world and showcased a few of the creatures we'll be hunting, but the October 5 reveal is expected to give a more in-depth look at the combat and crafting systems, as well as the interplay between three characters in co-op. The seven minute Wild Hearts extended gameplay trailer is going to go live at 15:00 BST / 07:00 PST / 10:00 EST, and you can watch it on the official YouTube page here (opens in new tab).

