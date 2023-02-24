Where to pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for less

Almost eight years will have passed once Rocksteady Studios releases Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, so no wonder expectation is sky high for the Batman: Arkham developer. Anyone wanting to pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in time for its May 2023 launch has come to the right place with all the best deals rounded up for your purchasing pleasure.

Set five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight , Brainiac has invaded Earth and brainwashed its citizens, including numerous members of the Justice League. It's now up to Taskforce X – made up of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark – to take down the likes of Superman, Flash, Wonder Woman and co. to save the day. Designed as a third-person action-adventure shooter, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lets players explore in either solo or up to four-player co-operative with each supervillain possessing their own unique traversal abilities to bombard around the city.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch globally across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 26th, 2023. That's right, this is a next-gen game only. With more post-launch content planned (such as new playable characters), Rocksteady's return to video games and first foray into next-gen hardware is one of the most anticipated of the calendar year. If Suicide Squad can reach anywhere near the same high standard that was set by the Arkham trilogy, then we're all in for a good time.

While details are still a bit thin on the ground, we're seeing a few retailers now putting the game up for pre-order. There's no word of a Collector's Edition, but we're pretty confident one will be announced in the coming weeks. In terms of price, the new DC game is expected to retail for $69.99 / $59.99, however, no official confirmation has been announced yet. Head below to find all the latest deals so you can pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and jump in on day one for less.

Where to pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the US

No retailers have Suicide Squad up for pre-order in the US (as of the time of writing), so we will update this page for the PS5 version of the game once it does go live.

No retailers in the US have Suicide Squad up for pre-order (at the time of writing), so we will update this page for the Xbox Series X/S version of the game once it does go live.

Where to pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the UK

(opens in new tab)One of the few retailers that have Suicide Squad up for pre-order so far is Hit, offering the action-adventure shooter on PS5 for less than its expected RRP. Amazon has yet to put up a pre-order page in the UK, so we will update once it does. Also available: GAME (opens in new tab) | Smyths Toys (opens in new tab)

Suicide Squad on Xbox is also up for pre-order at Hit, offering the action-adventure shooter for well under its expected RRP. The Xbox Series X version works on Xbox Series S too. Also available: GAME (opens in new tab) | Smyths Toys (opens in new tab)

A great pre-order price for Suicide Squad is now available at CDKeys, meaning PC players can jump in on day one without having to break the bank either. This is a Steam code that will be distributed on launch. Also available: Hit (opens in new tab)

